Cobra Gold military exercise introduces Muay Thai training

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Cobra Gold, the annual joint military exercise, kicks off today, and for the first time, it will feature Muay Thai training as an essential component. The decision is an integral part of the government’s strategy to elevate the Thai martial arts as a symbol of the nation’s soft power.

The Defence Ministry announced that the 43rd iteration of Cobra Gold would embody the government’s soft power strategy. Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang had given instructions to incorporate Thai cultural elements and traditions like Muay Thai into the exercise, apart from the standard programme, reported Bangkok Post.

The Defence Ministry spokesperson, Jirayu Houngsub, revealed that the Muay Thai training would also be showcased in tourist hotspots, including Pattaya, Jomtien Beach, Bang Sare, Chon Buri, Rayong, Lop Buri, and other provinces selected by the army.

This move is expected to motivate 9,590 soldiers from the 30 participating countries to promote Thai tourism and Muay Thai upon their return home, said Jirayu Houngsub.

The 43rd Cobra Gold, which will run until March 8, marks the first instance of the event being conducted at full capacity since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The primary drills will witness participation from Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea. Simultaneously, specific exercises will involve countries such as China, India and Australia.

Jirayu Houngsub further detailed that this year’s training would emphasise commanding large battalions to tackle diverse threats, including land, air, space, and cybersecurity issues.

Meanwhile, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) President Nopasit Chakpitak confirmed that AEROTHAI would collaborate with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to manage air traffic for Cobra Gold. He stated that this might necessitate airspace closure over parts of the northeastern, northern, eastern and southern regions, potentially causing minor flight delays.

In related news, over 4,000 personnel aboard the USS Somerset and USS Miguel Keith participated in Cobra Gold 2024, a joint military exercise in Thailand, alongside 30 nations.