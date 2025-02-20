91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Eight Chinese nationals were arrested in Yasothon province for immigration violations after police found them travelling on a tour bus with 91 mobile phones, sparking suspicions of a scam operation amid a crackdown on illegal businesses in Thailand.

The arrests were made early yesterday morning, February 19, when police searched a bus travelling from Bangkok to Khemmarat in Ubon Ratchathani. The bus was stopped at the Yasothon bus terminal around 4am, where officers discovered the group of Chinese men, aged between 20 and 28.

According to police, two of the men had overstayed their visas, while the remaining six had entered Thailand illegally. When questioned about the 91 mobile phones found in a bag on the bus the men denied ownership, communicating through a translator.

Local media reported suspicions that the group was linked to a scam operation, possibly relocating their base to evade a joint crackdown by Thai and Chinese authorities on illegal businesses operating in border areas.

The bus was driven by two Thai nationals, identified as 31 year old Ponlawat Ninwiset and 47 year old Mongkol Khamkaew, who admitted to taking turns behind the wheel.

They told police that the Chinese men boarded the bus in Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province, and were headed for Khemmarat, a border district in Ubon Ratchathani.

The arrests come as Thai and Chinese law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle illegal networks operating across Southeast Asia. The discovery of a large number of mobile phones has heightened suspicions, as such devices are commonly used in call centre scams targeting victims in China and other countries.

All eight Chinese nationals were detained for immigration violations, and an investigation is underway to determine their involvement in any criminal activities. The seized mobile phones are also being examined for evidence of fraud or other illegal operations, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thai police arrested 10 of 32 suspects linked to a 2 billion baht money laundering scheme for a call centre scam gang. The Central Investigation Bureau raided 20 locations across eight provinces in February as part of the crackdown, revealing an extensive criminal network.