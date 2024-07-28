Chumphon man found dead in apparent suicide

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident in Chumphon province has left a community in mourning after a 37 year old man was found dead in his home. His body was discovered by police after they received a report of his death. He had tragically taken his own life.

Police, medical staff, and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene, a single-storey concrete house located near the scenic Khao Nom Sao viewpoint, a popular tourist spot. The house is situated more than 2 kilometres from the Pato-Ratchgroot Road.

At the scene, more than 20 locals, including the homeowner, Suchat, were present. The police cordoned off the area to preserve any potential evidence.

Inside the house, officers found Thawi in a small passageway leading to the kitchen and bathroom at the back. Wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and blue shorts, he had used a nylon rope to hang himself from a wooden beam. A thorough examination revealed no signs of struggle or foul play.

In Thawi’s left pocket, police found three A4-sized papers folded into quarters. Each letter was handwritten in blue ink and addressed to different people: his family, a person named M from Khon Kaen, and someone called Chang from Bangkok. The letter to his family read:

“Mother, I am deeply sorry. I know I have been selfish and wrong, but I love you very much. I think about you every day and want to come home, but I can’t seem to make it happen. I’ve wronged our family so much that my siblings no longer accept me. I don’t blame them. I miss you all, especially my sister. I am sorry, Phueng. Please take care of our mother. Do not hold any grudge against your unworthy brother.”

The other two letters contained similar sentiments, with Thawi apologising for his actions and the pain he caused. One addressed to Chang included a request to look after his mother and sister. The letter to M, likely a younger friend, was more lighthearted, using playful language typical of the northeastern dialect.

Chumphon suicide

In Thawi’s right pocket, another letter was found. Addressed to the rescue team, it read:

“Please take me home. My name is Thawi, I am 38 years old, and I live in Phang Phrom Khra, Khuan Samakkhi Village, Khian Sa District, Surat Thani 84210.”

He mentioned losing his phone, wallet, and clothes in Bangkok. He also expressed gratitude to Suchat, who had taken him in, before ending with a heartfelt message about missing his mother and siblings.

Suchat, the homeowner, recounted his encounter with Thawi in Bangkok. He found Thawi distraught and aimlessly wandering after being robbed. Moved by his plight, Suchat, seeing a fellow Southerner in distress, invited him to Chumphon and offered him shelter while he sorted things out.

According to Suchat, Thawi appeared deeply depressed and disoriented. Over time, he began to remember details about his life, including his name, age, and address. Suchat had planned to help Thawi return home once arrangements were made. Sadly, Thawi took his life before this could happen, reported KhaoSod.

Police have taken Thawi’s body to Pato Hospital and will contact his relatives to collect the body and provide any necessary information. If the family has any concerns regarding his death, officials will address them accordingly.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.