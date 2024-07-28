Drone harassment leaves Ban Pakraton couple in fear and distress

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple from Ban Pakraton in Lan Sak district, Uthai Thani province, expressed distress after encountering a mysterious drone repeatedly flying around their house and facing vandalism. They sought media help as the police dismissed their concerns due to a lack of evidence.

Phraphan, a 44 year old man, and his wife, 39 year old Kanokrat, reported ongoing distress from a neighbour with whom they previously had conflicts. Despite their inability to catch the perpetrator red-handed, they recently informed police about a drone circling their home.

The couple revealed that their house was broken into, electrical wires were cut, and their ID cards were stolen while they were away, forcing them to get new identification cards, said Phraphan.

“We’ve reported the incidents to Lan Sak Police Station multiple times, but the response has been temporary and insufficient. The police insist we need concrete evidence.”

This lack of support has left the couple feeling unsafe and struggling with damaged property, especially the cut wires, which pose a significant risk to their lives if accidentally connected.

The couple’s plight has left them unable to work, as they constantly monitor their home for further incidents. They showed reporters around their house, pointing out the damage, including the cut electrical wires and the vandalism. Despite their efforts to seek help, the perpetrator remains at large, leaving the couple in a state of fear and uncertainty about future incidents.

The couple suspects their neighbour, with whom they had previous altercations, might be involved. However, without evidence, they can’t take legal action. Every time they leave the house, they return to find more damage, adding to their frustration and fear, reported KhaoSod.

Phraphan and Kanokrat also mentioned their suspicion of a drone surveying their home, but again, the police dismissed their concerns due to a lack of proof.