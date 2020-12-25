Thailand
Christmas stories are a little different in Bangkok’s slums
Christmas stories are a little different in Bangkok’s slums. One legend has it that Mary and Joseph didn’t make it to Bethlehem and Jesus was born under the local railroad bridge in Bangkok.
Father Joe Maier knows quite a few stories told a little differently than the ones written in the Bible. The American priest has run the Mercy Centre providing support for people in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for more than 4 decades. In an article in the Bangkok Post a few years ago, Father Joe wrote about the nativity story told in the slaughterhouse neighbourhood’s the Catholic community.
Some say that one day, Joseph and Mary, who was 9 months pregnant, showed up to the village on their way to Bethlehem asking for directions. Joseph talked about the angels and how Mary was destined to give birth in Bethlehem to the son of God.
The village elder didn’t know the way to Bethlehem. Looking back up at the stars to guide them, Mary and Joseph decided they would travel up a river and asked the elder if they could borrow a boat. The elder told them his brother that worked at a slaughterhouse, which was by a river port, could help them get a boat. Some people in Klong Toey say Mary and Joseph didn’t make it to Bethlehem.
Our legends and truths say the baby Jesus was born in a stable. And, yes, maybe that much is true. But the old folks here say the baby was born under the narrow-gauge railway. And, if that’s what you believe, that’s okay too.
In comparison to the biblical story, Mary giving birth in a stable doesn’t quite make sense to those in the slaughterhouse neighbourhood. Locals would have never allowed a woman to give birth in a pen around pigs that were waiting to be butchered, Father Joe says.
Somehow the story evolved. Maybe because under the railroad seemed like a more proper place for a woman with nowhere to stay to give birth. The poorest locals often stay under the railroad bridge. Father Joe says it “feels safe and sacred and protected.”
Click HERE to read Father Joe's full story about Christmas legends in Bangkok's Klong Toey slums.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post
A very merry Christmas from The Thaiger team
Caitlin, Champ, Earth, Jett, May, Austin, Tim and Mike would like to wish every single one of our readers a heartfelt Merry Christmas. Whilst the challenges of 2020 have brought grief, confusion and sadness to many, it’s also reminded us about the importance of family and friendships. It’s also been a year of change for us too… we’re all in this mess together!
Christmas is an annual reminder about valuing life’s simple gifts – giving, sharing and being there for each other. If you can’t be together with your family or long-standing friends today put a moment aside to call them, maybe just a quick personal message.
If you’re a Christian you may be worshipping with others, or at least recalling the original message of Christmas and the birth of hope in Jesus Christ. For many others, the tradition of family and friends getting together and celebrating will be a shared experience today. If you’re alone, The Thaiger is always here with some fresh news and we’re thinking about you on this day.
We’d also like to wish our peers a very Merry Christmas – fellow story-tellers and journalists at the English-language Bangkok Post, Thai PBS World, Nation Thailand, The Pattaya News, The Phuket News, Khaosod English, Chiang Mai Times and the many Thai-language outlets that form the core of Thailand’s vibrant news media.
Also to our broader Thaiger family that provide HR, accountancy and administrative services as well as the new Tadoo.co staff working in the Bangkok offices under the leadership of Pruek.
The Thaiger is grateful for everyone’s support over this most difficult of years and promise to continue to provide accurate, timely news and information in return.
Have a happy and joyous day!
Reasons to celebrate being in Thailand for Christmas
Let’s face it, if you live in Thailand but normally spend Christmas in your home country or elsewhere, that’s unlikely to be happening this year. And if you don’t live in Thailand but have found yourself stuck here (and what a place to be stuck!), then consider yourself incredibly lucky. There are far worse places to spend Christmas – and that’s particularly true this year. So, while much of the rest of the world battles the cold weather and the dark afternoons, (not to mention a pandemic), here’s just some of the reasons to celebrate being in Thailand for Christmas.
The Weather
There isn’t much more to say on that one really. At this time of year, you’re almost guaranteed gloriously hot sunshine every day, and in the north, cooler mornings and even a jacket required when you go out. Yes, there may be a bit of rain now and again, but a warm, tropical downpour still beats shovelling snow on a dark morning, just so you can get to work.
The Beaches
If you’re fortunate enough to live on the coast, or on one of Thailand’s beautiful islands, rejoice! You can celebrate Christmas on the beach, just like the Aussies. Try to fit in a quick video catch-up with your family and friends back home – just so they can see what they’re missing out on…
The People
It’s not called the Land of Smiles for nothing. No list of reasons to spend Christmas in Thailand could neglect to mention the people. The Thais are some of the friendliest people in the world and, even though it’s not a Thai holiday, expect to be wished a “Merry Christmas” everywhere you go. Thais are also more than happy to get into the festive spirit, as can be seen from the multitude of Santa hats worn everywhere!
The Food
If you’re a stickler for tradition, you can still get your Christmas turkey in the more “expat friendly” areas of Thailand, whether you opt to cook at home or dine out. Most large resorts will lay on an all-inclusive Christmas spread that means you don’t have to be stuck in a hot kitchen all day. Alternatively, you can opt for some of the best cuisine in the world and celebrate Christmas with Thai food. Who needs brussels sprouts anyway?
The Shopping
If you’re in Thailand for Christmas, you have no excuse for leaving the present-buying until the last minute. Bangkok residents in particular, are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping malls, as are most other major cities and the bigger islands. Don’t forget to check out the little individual boutiques too, where you’ll discover original gifts you’d never find back home.
The Nature
Whether you need to work off that Christmas lunch, or get away from panic-buying gifts for a couple of hours, there are plenty of spots to enjoy a leisurely walk and soak up some nature. Thailand has a wealth of national parks, where you can take a gentle stroll or indulge in some trekking or a host of other activities, including rafting and rock-climbing. Or why not charter a boat for the day and celebrate Christmas surrounded by Thailand’s beautiful marine life?
The Relaxation
There’s no doubt about it, Christmas can be stressful. Whether you’re cooking, or last-minute shopping, or arguing with a family member, it’s a time of year that can be fraught with tension. So, if you’re celebrating in Thailand, why not take the opportunity to escape all the usual stresses of the festive season and instead, wake up with a smile – because you’re in paradise. Who wouldn’t want to be you?
Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends
Santa Claus isn’t at the North Pole this year. He’s in Northern Thailand. And he’s not with elves. He’s with elephants. Don’t believe it? Give him a Zoom call.
Zoom calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with “Santa & his Eles” are offered by the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.
Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends are limited and pricey. The effort is intended to raise money for the program which ethically cares for elephants that were formerly in the entertainment business. The reservation for a 20 minute call requires a $2,500 USD donation.
Those interested in supporting the elephant program can make a donation. “Elephant trunk calls” are also available during the coming year, but Santa won’t be around after Christmas.
The resort’s director of sustainability and conservation, John Roberts, says it costs $18,000 USD a year to feed one elephant. A $20 donation feeds an elephant for one day.
“Since the start of the national lockdown in Thailand in March, we have taken in three elephants and their mahouts. The COVID-19 elephant refugees, whose camps were unable to care for them and would ultimately have left them unfriended and unfed, are now matched with friendship groups and, of course, have their own diet plan.”
To make a donation to the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, click HERE.

SOURCE: Travel and Leisure
Mike
Friday, December 25, 2020 at 9:48 am
Says everything about Governments priorities that Klong toey slums still exist in 2020. Highlights the division, with an area of poverty sandwiched between the wealth of Sathon and Sukhumvit