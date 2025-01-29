Man arrested in Bangkok for motorcycle theft and knife threat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Man arrested in Bangkok for motorcycle theft and knife threat
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 47 year old man was apprehended by Sutthisan police after allegedly threatening a victim with a knife and stealing their motorcycle yesterday, January 28.

The suspect, identified as Nui Somchai, was caught during a routine patrol after officers noticed suspicious behaviour near Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok.

Police Colonel Siam Boonsom directed Police Colonel Porntep Chalermkiat and other officers from Sutthisan to arrest the suspect. Nui was found riding a grey and yellow Honda Scoopy along Ratchadaphisek Road. Upon inspection, the officers discovered a knife and detained him for further investigation in the parking area of Sutthisan Police Station.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle belonged to the victim’s partner. It was determined that Nui had used a knife to forcibly steal the vehicle from its owner on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road. Following this discovery, Sutthisan police coordinated with Thanyaburi Police Station to ensure Nui was processed according to legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Motorcycle theft is a notable concern in Thailand, particularly in urban centres like Bangkok and popular tourist destinations. While comprehensive national statistics are limited, available data indicates a downward trend in overall motor vehicle thefts, which encompass motorcycles. In tourist areas, there have been instances where rented motorcycles are reported stolen, sometimes as part of scams targeting visitors. In such scenarios, tourists may be held financially responsible for the loss.

In similar news, a 37 year old man was apprehended in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district while attempting to switch licence plates on a stolen motorcycle. Upon investigation, police discovered additional licence plates, suggesting involvement in multiple thefts. The arrest was part of a broader initiative to address rising motorcycle thefts in the capital.

In another incident, a 33 year old Thai man was arrested in Bang Lamung district in November last year after admitting to multiple motorcycle thefts. He claimed the crimes were committed to support his pregnant wife.

