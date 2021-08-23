Chon Buri governor orders the temporary closure of a company, worker camp, and 2 dormitories

The governor of Chon Buri has ordered the closure of a company, a worker camp, and two dormitories in Si Racha and Ban Bueng for the next month due to the spread of Covid-19. The closure order was posted last night by the Chon Buri Public Relations office.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, is classified as a “dark red” zone under maximum and strict control with tight restrictions to combat the spread of the virus including a nightly curfew and a ban on interprovincial public transportation. The province’s Covid-19 infection rate has been one of the highest in Thailand over the past several weeks.

The closures under the recent provincial order include…

Nawarat Patanakarn Public Co’s worker camp in Si Racha. Closed from August 22 to September 19 CPL Group Public Co., Ltd., also, 2 nearby dormitories located in Ban Bueng. Closed from August 23 to September 19

The announcement stipulated that anyone who wishes to get in or leave said locations needs permission from a Chon Buri Public Health Official. The owners and operators of the named places are warned to carefully follow public health orders. The announcement said the closures were in order to curb the spread of Covid, but it was not stated how many cases there were at the locations.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

