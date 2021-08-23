Koh Larn to stay closed until end of month, maybe longer

Ko Larn, the island off of Pattaya, will stay closed for tourism, at least until the end of the month, announced the Koh Larn Local Committee yesterday. The island was supposed to open tomorrow.

The committee says boat schedules have been added for residents leaving Koh Larn at 7:30 am and getting back from Pattaya at 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday boat schedules are reserved for people who have official permission.

Before yesterday’s news, the island said they were only allowing in people who had been vaccinated. Then, 6 Covid cases were discovered, says the Pattaya mayor. The island was then closed. Thai media speculates that the cautious decisions surrounding Koh Larn represent a move toward making Koh Larn into a Sandbox like Phuket at a later date.

2 months prior, it was announced that Ko Larn was 70% vaccinated.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on