Flying high: Airline industry sidesteps superstition, skips seat 13

The airline industry often omits the number 13 from seating rows on aircraft, a deliberate choice rooted in addressing passengers’ superstitions and concerns. While meticulous detail is a hallmark of aviation, frequent flyers have noticed the absence of row 13, a mystery that has sparked curiosity but remains largely unaddressed by airlines.

The pervasiveness of the number 13 as unlucky in Western culture has led airlines worldwide to skip this row entirely. Thus, passengers will find that seating progresses directly from row 12 to row 14. This practice, though it may seem odd, is a long-standing reality carefully considered by airlines. While many passengers are indifferent to their seat number as long as they receive comfortable and excellent service, a significant segment of travellers remains uneasy about certain seat numbers. Consequently, airlines strive to be attentive at every step, enhancing customers’ sense of security during their journey.

The aversion to the number 13 isn’t confined to airlines, hotels and office buildings globally also tend to avoid having a 13th floor. A survey conducted in 2007 revealed that 13% of Americans are uncomfortable staying in rooms on the 13th floor, reported Sanook.

However, the number 13 isn’t the only one considered unlucky. In countries like Italy and Brazil, the number 17 is considered inauspicious because, when written as XVII, it can be rearranged to VIXI, which in Latin translates to my life is over. This has led airlines like Lufthansa to remove row 17 out of respect for this belief.

Similarly, the number 4 or 14 is deemed unlucky in China and other Asian countries, as their pronunciation is similar to the word death in Chinese. It’s common to see buildings in China that lack a 4th or 14th floor. Nevertheless, national carriers such as Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines assert that the absence of rows 4 and 14 on aircraft is due to their seating system, not superstition.

Interestingly, Air China maintains row 14 on its planes, disregarding such beliefs, unlike other international airlines. In contrast, United Airlines honours Chinese superstitions by excluding row 14. Ultimately, the decision to skip or include seat rows numbered 4, 13, 14, or 17 varies by airline and country, as not all airlines adhere to these superstitious practices and regulations.