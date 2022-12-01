Thailand
Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Chinese gangs in Thailand are in more trouble as police arrested another suspected gang boss in Bangkok Wednesday.
Teams of police raided 34 locations in eight provinces, at the behest of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.
Big Joke, as Surachate is playfully known, said that in Samut Prakan, a company was identified as owning a private aircraft connected with Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant. According to the Bangkok Post, the company also owns more than 80 tour buses and a hotel worth 700 million baht.
Tuhao turned himself in to the police last week over his alleged involvement in the drug trade.
During Wednesday’s operation, police raided three companies in Huai Kwang district of Bangkok and detained a Chinese national Chen Zhaohui – known as Tony – at Belle Condominium on Rama 9 road on charges of supporting or colluding in running a business operated illegally by foreign nationals.
The arrest of Tony followed the raid on a bar operated by Space Plus Club Management (Thailand) Co early this month.
Natson Hutasewi, a Thai national and executive of the firm, was arrested and charged with being a nominee for Chinese Chinese gangs in Thailand running businesses.
Tony, found to have invested more than 100 million baht in the enterprise, is accused of heading one of five Chinese gangs under investigation.
Police have already arrested the alleged bosses of three gangs – Tuhao, Shui Tai Wei alias David, and Yu Chang Fei.
The fourth gang is led by Tony and Johnny, who are believed to have fled the country. The leader of the fifth gang – Ming – has reportedly also fled the country.
Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said on Wednesday that the operations followed the seizure of luxury cars during the Yannawa raid on October 26
Police found that one of the vehicles was frequently driven into a luxury housing compound in the Lasalle area of Samut Prakan. Officers raided the compound and seized a number of assets for examination.
The investigation has been extended to pursue those who act as nominees for foreign nationals, Torsak said.
An investigation into a private jet seized by the office of the narcotics control board (ONCB) at Bo Fai airfield found that the aircraft was owned by Modern Latex. Tuhao is a major shareholder and executive of the company.
Police and officials from the ONCB and the anti-money laundering office are inspecting the private jet, gathering DNA and determining who has been on board.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Body of missing woman found tied to water pump in western Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Chinese gangs in Thailand take another hit as “Tony” falls
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Environmental police arrest 7 over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Pattaya Police warn city’s taxi riders to behave after sexual assault case
Thai-Italian Business Summit highlights the importance of a shared vision
Percentage of HIV infections rising among young Thais
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Check Thai lottery result 1 December 2022
Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored6 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment1 day ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Cosmetic Surgery3 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand