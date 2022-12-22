Connect with us

Thailand

Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again

The ill-starred Dhara Dhevi Hotel Chiang Mai will be auctioned yet again this January, with the starting price dropped to 2 billion baht (US$60 million) from the 2.1-billion-baht initial price in the 2021 auction.

Dhara_Dhevi_Chiang_Mai_45_Watsu_Pool

The Lanna kingdom dominated most of what is now northern Thailand.

The first round of the auction will take place at the Chiang Mai Legal Execution Office on January 27. If ter eis no interest during the first session, subsequent sessions will be held on February 17, March 10, March 31, April 21, and May 12. The price will be lowered by 10% at each session, it said, but cannot fall below 30% of the initial auction price.

Inter Far East Energy Corp (IFEC) bought the hotel in December 2015 for 4.3 billion baht (US$120 million), including stock and debt.

When the 123-room hotel opened in 2002, its unique ancient Lanna-style architecture caught Thai and foreign tourists’ attention.

The hotel was severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and closed temporarily in early 2020. It filed for rehabilitation in June 2020, but the filing was rejected by the Court of Appeal in November of that year, forcing the hotel to enter bankruptcy.

The hotel was closed temporarily in early 2020 and filed for rehabilitation in June 2020.

Some 700 years ago, the Lanna kingdom dominated most of what is now northern Thailand, stretching from the Xishuangbanna Province in China to Luang Prabang in Laos and to some parts of Burma. The kingdom was annexed by Siam in the early 20th century, which slowly eroded the Lanna identity. The most visible elements of what remains of Lanna culture are temples in Chiang Mai

Lanna temples are characterised by steeply pitched, multi-tiered roofs. Windows and doors are small, allowing little light in. Lanna houses have low-pitched roofs that are unadorned, save for a V-shaped cross carved onto the houses of the rich.

Chiang Mai's Dhara Dhevi Hotel was severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and closed temporarily in early 2020. It filed for rehabilitation in June 2020, but the filing was rejected by the Court of Appeal in November of that year, forcing the hotel to enter bankruptcy.

During the previous auction, IFEC subsidiary Inter Far East Thermal Power (I Thermal) won with a bid of 2.012 billion baht. It paid a deposit of 110 million baht but failed to pay the rest before it was due. The department confiscated the deposit and decided to auction the hotel again.

 

 

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2022-12-22 10:33
Whilst I sincerely hope Thailand never legalises Casino operations, the Dhara Dhevi is ideally suited to becoming a casino-resort.  It requires very deep pockets to refurbish and partially modernise and is quite remote from the cbd.  Too grand to bulldoze…

Trending