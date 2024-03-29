Chiang Mai tourism expects rebound despite hotel booking slump

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:57, 29 March 2024| Updated: 10:57, 29 March 2024
50 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Chiang Mai, once bustling with tourists, has been grappling with a slump in hotel bookings as recorded on Wednesday.

The Northern Thai Hotels Association advisor, La-iad Bungsrithong, disclosed that the reservations were only 30% full compared to the beginning of April last year.

However, she projected a silver lining in the looming clouds of despair. The occupancy would bounce back to 70% during the Songkran Festival.

The festival, scheduled from April 13 to 15 in Chiang Mai, is anticipated to attract a horde of tourists. Some areas have been earmarked to kick off the water play festivities from April 1.

Related news

Chiang Mai, typically a preferred destination for those yearning for a cool winter retreat, has been dealing with another setback: air pollution. La-iad voiced her hopes of a resurge in the number of tourists by April, provided the PM2.5 issues are resolved.

“Chiang Mai is currently facing air pollution at a concerning level.”

However, this is not just an issue for Chiang Mai. The northern region of Thailand is also struggling with the same crisis. The air pollution problem dealt a blow to the tourism industry in March, causing the hotel occupancy rate to plummet to 50% from the expected rate of 60%, according to La-iad.

La-iad stressed the need for a robust plan from the Thai government to address the air pollution issues. While this might not directly impact local businesses, the contaminated air, rich in PM2.5, poses significant health risks.

“The PM2.5 problem needs a national agenda to fix that requires comprehensive and concrete plans from the government.”

In addition to tackling the air pollution problem, La-iad suggested that Chiang Mai could benefit economically and tourism-wise with an entertainment complex. This complex could potentially replace the unchecked underground gambling dens. However, she cautioned that strict legal measures and regulations should be in place to prevent any societal issues that could arise from the casinos, reported Pattaya News.

“However, strict legal action and regulations must be thoroughly considered so the casinos would not cause any societal problems.”

Chiang Mai NewsPattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Man arrested in Phuket for fatal stabbing

Published: 10:20, 29 March 2024

Robot arm crushes worker to death in Chon Buri (video)

Published: 10:08, 29 March 2024

PTT plc eyes green methanol production

Published: 09:48, 29 March 2024

Thai woman loses 43 million baht business to ex-girlfriend

Published: 09:40, 29 March 2024