Koh Samui sees tourism surge as summer heats up

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Foreign tourists have been descending in droves on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, with local media reporting that the island’s tranquil environment and idyllic beaches are proving irresistible to visitors.

Wednesday saw Bangkok Airways completely booked for 43 flights throughout the month, suggesting a daily influx of over 4,500 individuals to the popular island.

Koh Samui, known for its relaxing atmosphere, is a favoured destination for many, as Thailand’s summer heats up. The island’s Chaweng Beach, renowned for its vibrant, tourist-friendly environment, has become a hub for leisure activities. From sunbathing to engaging in assorted water sports, the beach presents a myriad of cooling options for tourists.

The island’s summer popularity has led to a boom in local business. Hotels across Koh Samui are reporting full occupancy, extending up to the finale of the Songkran Festival. This has resulted in a significant economic boost for the locals.

The manager of the Fair House Hotel’s Koh Samui branch, Pimphon Thongsuk, acknowledged this period as the peak season, citing the surge in foreign visitors. The influx of tourists has been a boon for the island’s hospitality sector, with hotels, resorts, and other tourism businesses reaping substantial profits, reported Pattaya News.

Pimphon also highlighted the favourable sea conditions, which have made water activities and beach games a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists. With the waves being just right, visitors can participate in a wide variety of beachside fun, adding to the overall appeal of the island.

In related news, Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet are gearing up for the Songkran festival, a major annual event in Thailand. With an expectation of a surge in travel demand, these airlines have announced the addition of extra flights and ticket discounts to accommodate this rise.

Thai Airways International announced that it would supplement its flight schedule with additional round trips from Bangkok to Phuket and Chiang Mai between April 12 and April 16, excluding April 14.