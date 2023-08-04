Chaiyaphum double murder: On the run security guard finally apprehended after fatal shooting

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An investigation into the fatal shooting of two people in Chaiyaphum province is currently underway. A 54 year old security guard is believed to have acted out of spite, using a .38 calibre handgun in the grizzly event that unfolded on July 30. The victims are identified as 72 year old Wicha, his brother-in-law, and 31 year old Phongthorn, a temporary employee.

Upon committing the fatal shooting, Sukchai swiftly escaped the scene on a Yamaha motorcycle, steering his way through the winding roads towards the local highway department where he knew Phongthorn was working. Following Phongthorn’s shooting, Sukchai sped off towards a nearby sugarcane field to evade the police.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday night, July 30, and since then, the police have made relentless efforts to apprehend Sukchai, who has remained elusive. After committing the fatal shooting, Sukchai retreated into the sugarcane field for cover. CCTV footage spotted him in the Wang Chomphu area in Chaiyaphum, buying food before retreating to the sugarcane field—this happened approximately on July 31.

While the search was underway, officers found an ammunition box filled with over 40 .38 rounds in a farm hut, which they believed belonged to the perpetrator. The items were seized and examined. The resistance continued until this morning when Sukchai switched on his mobile phone allowing the police to trace his location to Chiang Saen district, from where he was trying to escape to neighbouring countries, reported KhaoSod.

This heightened the urgency of the matter and the Chaiyaphum police head officer Watnachai Monkhirarat and the Chaturat district police station head officer Atit Chatchairattanawet coordinated with The Thai Highway Patrol and the Chiang Rai Provincial Police in securing the surrounding areas and further intensifying the search. They also persuaded Sukchai’s relatives to deter him from escaping further.

Understanding the threat posed by the suspect, who was known to be armed, officers allowed Sukchai to travel to Bangkok, suspecting he intended to surrender there. The officers discreetly followed his journey until they spotted him alighting from the bus at the Mo Chit Bus Terminal, where he was detained.

He was later transferred to Phayathai Police Station for his arrest to be documented and was then transported to Ban Khai Police Station in Chaiyaphum for interrogation. Subsequently, he has been charged with the intentional fatal shooting of two individuals.