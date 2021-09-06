Connect with us

Thailand

Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

On today’s show Jay and Mike talk about Thailand’s top stories regarding new restrictions for dining in dark red provinces and the Dec 1 Phuket freedom day plan. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha won his vote of confidence after a 4-day censure debate. A former deputy attorney general is facing disciplinary action for his decision not to indict the Red Bull hier, known by his nickname Boss. The now-ousted police station chief accused of killing a drug suspect by placing plastic bags over the man’s head to suffocate him has denied the charges of intent to kill.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand53 seconds ago

Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
Thailand1 hour ago

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism ministry wants Thailand fully re-opened, without quarantine, by January
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests3 hours ago

More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM
Phuket3 hours ago

No more sandbox: Phuket private sector calls for full re-opening by December 1
Apple10 hours ago

Apple delays privacy-invading child abuse detection software
Chon Buri13 hours ago

Naked woman stops Chon Buri traffic after fender bender
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Phuket18 hours ago

Jetstar launches weekly flights between Phuket and Singapore
Thailand20 hours ago

17 protest leaders named in complaint with Lumpini police
Thailand20 hours ago

GPO plans quality testing on arriving Chinese Lepu antigen kits
Thailand20 hours ago

8.5 million antigen test kits to be distributed through 2 channels next week
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending