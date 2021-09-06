Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6

On today’s show Jay and Mike talk about Thailand’s top stories regarding new restrictions for dining in dark red provinces and the Dec 1 Phuket freedom day plan. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha won his vote of confidence after a 4-day censure debate. A former deputy attorney general is facing disciplinary action for his decision not to indict the Red Bull hier, known by his nickname Boss. The now-ousted police station chief accused of killing a drug suspect by placing plastic bags over the man’s head to suffocate him has denied the charges of intent to kill.

