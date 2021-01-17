Central Thailand hospital adding marijuana to spa restaurant menu | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Central Thailand hospital adding marijuana to spa restaurant menu

Published

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

A central Thailand hospital is now adding marijuana to its spa restaurant menu. The Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, in Prachin Buri, is serving patients dishes and drinks prepared with marijuana leaves at its Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa.

Asala Chaocharoen, one of the hospital’s pharmacists, says they have developed using 1 to 2 leaves from marijuana in a dish. Such dishes are putting customers in a relaxing and good mood, along with helping them sleep and eat better. But she is warning those who over-medicate as she says 5 to 8 leaves a day should be the maximum to consume as it can cause drowsiness.

The marijuana dishes were rolled out on January 6 and included spicy soup, fried fish and fried bread with a minced pork spread. To wash it all down, customers could drink marijuana soda.

Elsewhere in Thailand, Maejo University is gearing up to join the world market for marijuana by testing different strains and levels of THC and CBD, the psychoactive and medicinal elements in marijuana. It recently witnessed the handing over of 400 kilograms of the plant to Khon Kaen University’s pharmaceutical facility to be processed and developed into medicine under a project that started in 2019.

The value of the 400 tonne of marijuana is 16 million baht, or 40,000 baht per kilogram. A Maejo University spokesperson says that Thai marijuana used to be among the best in the world, but as other countries legalised the plant, Thailand needs to catch up to the market.

The university is also developing many strains of marijuana that feature a lower amount of THC as well as hemp with the hope of being able to develop more medical products in the future. As of now, rules and regulations are still being finalised, but those in the public who want to join the industry won’t have to wait much longer.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    Now this might get the tourists back to Thailand.
    D they do quarantine?

Drugs

