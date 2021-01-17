Central Thailand hospital adding marijuana to spa restaurant menu | The Thaiger

Thailand
Central Thailand hospital adding marijuana to spa restaurant menu
A central Thailand hospital is now adding marijuana to its spa restaurant menu. The Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, in Prachin Buri, is serving patients dishes and drinks prepared with marijuana leaves at its Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa.
Asala Chaocharoen, one of the hospital’s pharmacists, says they have developed using 1 to 2 leaves from marijuana in a dish. Such dishes are putting customers in a relaxing and good mood, along with helping them sleep and eat better. But she is warning those who over-medicate as she says 5 to 8 leaves a day should be the maximum to consume as it can cause drowsiness.
The marijuana dishes were rolled out on January 6 and included spicy soup, fried fish and fried bread with a minced pork spread. To wash it all down, customers could drink marijuana soda.
Elsewhere in Thailand, Maejo University is gearing up to join the world market for marijuana by testing different strains and levels of THC and CBD, the psychoactive and medicinal elements in marijuana. It recently witnessed the handing over of 400 kilograms of the plant to Khon Kaen University’s pharmaceutical facility to be processed and developed into medicine under a project that started in 2019.
The value of the 400 tonne of marijuana is 16 million baht, or 40,000 baht per kilogram. A Maejo University spokesperson says that Thai marijuana used to be among the best in the world, but as other countries legalised the plant, Thailand needs to catch up to the market.
The university is also developing many strains of marijuana that feature a lower amount of THC as well as hemp with the hope of being able to develop more medical products in the future. As of now, rules and regulations are still being finalised, but those in the public who want to join the industry won’t have to wait much longer.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Drugs
Thai laws, how to stay out of jail in Thailand | VIDEO
Thailand has plenty of laws, some of them applied more vigorously than others. Some not at all. But the ones they do apply can get you in hot water or, at worst, in a Thai jail. You DON’T want to end up there. Here’s a few of the better and lesser known Thai laws from The Thaiger. You can visit all our videos, and subscribe to our channel HERE.
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheThaiger/videos
Thailand
Pharmaceutical imports investigated after traces of diazepam detected in narcotics cocktail
Pharmaceutical imports are being investigated after traces of the anti-anxiety pill diazepam were detected in the ketamine-based drug cocktail, known as “K powdered milk.” The narcotic cocktail is suspected of causing 7 deaths in Bangkok.
The Food and Drug Administration oversees imports of diazepam, also known by the brand name Valium, and has been asked to send a list of distributors over to the Narcotics Control Board for review. The Customs Department has also been asked to examine imports of pharmaceuticals.
Secretary general of the narcotics board, Vichai Chaimongkol, says diazepam is not available over the counter in Thailand. (Although, some pharmacies have been known to sell Valium without a doctor’s prescription.) He says authorities are investigating to find the source of the pharmaceutical drugs detected in the narcotic cocktail.
“From our initial investigation, the diazepam is likely to have been smuggled from abroad, or smuggled out of pharmacies.”
“K powdered milk is ketamine laced with a variety of narcotics. Police say it contains traces of heroin, methamphetamine, sleeping medication and diazepam. Apparently, there’s also another ketamine-based drug cocktail called “Talaysai,” which is apparently much stronger than “K powdered milk,” a friend of an apparent overdose victim told police.
Vichai says he suspects the drug cocktail containing diazepam is produced in a large scale operation, adding it’s unlikely a small-scale dealer would mix in the pharmaceutical drugs because it would be too expensive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Drug trafficking suspects arrested after shootout with police, 1 injured
A drug suspect was injured in a shootout with police around 1am this morning in Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect and another man were both arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.
Police say they believe the drugs were being trafficked from Nakhon Phanom, a province bordering Laos, to provinces in the central region. As the suspects’ pickup truck passed through Nakhon Ratchasima’s Non Daeng district, police followed and signaled for the truck to stop.
The passenger began to shoot at police while the driver tried to avoid a roadblock. Police fired back, wounding a suspect. The truck then stopped.
Police searched the pickup truck, finding more than 2 million methamphetamine pills and 400 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Trending
Toby Andrews
Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm
Now this might get the tourists back to Thailand.
D they do quarantine?