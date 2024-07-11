Central Thailand gas plant blast claims one life, injures another

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 15:13, 11 July 2024| Updated: 15:13, 11 July 2024
Photo via Facebook/ Kittipong Srichaicha

An explosion at a gas filling plant this afternoon, in the Doem Bang Nang Buat district of the central province of Suphan Buri, reportedly claimed the life of one worker and injured at least one other.

The Thai News Agency reported, at around 2pm today, July 11, that several workers at the gas filling plant were trapped inside after the explosion. Channel 3 reported that the plant contained approximately 15 tonnes of gas, the type of which has not yet been identified. The situation is of increased concern as the plant is located next to a Bang Chak petrol station.

Explosions continue and firefighters and Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation officers are still unable to control the situation. Rescuers are currently attempting to evacuate trapped workers from the area.

According to Channel 7, one worker was killed in the incident after being burned by the fire, and at least one other worker was injured.

Updates on the details of the incident are ongoing.

In a similar incident in June, a fire and explosion broke out on a 22-wheel lorry carrying 15 tonnes of rubber scrap near a petrol station on Boromratchachonnani Road in Bangkok. The fire was believed to be caused by a locked brake on the trailer which caused a friction tyre explosion, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

Another explosion occurred at a house, which was being operated as an oxygen tank store, in Bangkok in May. The explosion damaged the two-storey house and claimed the life of a 30 year old man who was working at the scene. His body was reportedly torn in half by the impact of the explosion.

A related report in March was involved with another 22-wheel gas truck. The lorry overturned on a bridge over the Chao Phraya River in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok, causing a gas leak in the area. The lorry driver was killed at the scene.

