Cambodian woman arrested for Samsung Galaxy theft on BTS Skytrain in Bangkok

A 31 year old Cambodian woman was arrested for stealing a mobile phone from a South Korean passenger on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. The woman admitted to selling the stolen Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for 1,500 baht.

She was caught after security footage showed her following closely behind the victim and taking the phone from her bag. The incident took place on October 17, around 3pm at the Saphan Taksin BTS Skytrain station.

The woman, identified as Sam, was tracked down using CCTV footage from the BTS Skytrain station and the surrounding area. The security personnel at the BTS station confirmed that similar incidents had occurred at other stations and suspected that they were the work of the same group.

After a thorough investigation, the woman was spotted at the same station and apprehended. Further examination revealed physical features matching those of the suspect seen in the CCTV footage.

During the interrogation, Sam confessed to the crime. She admitted she stole the mobile phone from the victim’s bag and later sold it. She also confessed to entering Thailand illegally. The authorities have handed her over to Yan Nawa Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The victim, a South Korean national named Hye Ri Kim, reported the loss of her mobile phone to the police at Yan Nawa Police Station. After exiting the BTS Skytrain station, she discovered that her phone was missing and alerted the station’s security personnel.

The phone, a white Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, was missing without any trace of where she might have misplaced it or if somebody had stolen it.

The arrest comes after a series of similar incidents at the BTS Skytrain stations. Security personnel at the BTS station believe that the incidents are likely to have been carried out by the same group. The recent arrest has led to increased surveillance and security at the BTS stations in an attempt to prevent such incidents in the future, said a spokesperson from Yan Nawa Police Station.

“It was a meticulous investigation, the suspect was apprehended after a thorough examination of CCTV footage from the station and surrounding areas. We are taking these incidents seriously and enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of our passengers.”

