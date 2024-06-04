Burmese man arrested for fatal grocery store stabbing in Thailand

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A 22 year old Burmese man was apprehended for fatally stabbing a grocery store owner in Trang province yesterday after a dispute over money. The Burmese national pretended to buy rice but then demanded money from the shopkeeper, who refused, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Enraged by the refusal, he repeatedly stabbed the woman with a knife he carried. Her husband, emerging from the restroom to assist, was targeted next. He was severely injured in the attack but survived the ordeal.

Deputy Superintendent of Yantakhao Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Puunsak Sengsae, alongside the village headman, investigative police team and the Special Operations Unit (S.W.A.T.) of Trang Provincial Police rushed to the scene.

The body of the shop owner, 53 year old Boonsri Thongpaen was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp knife on her right breast, upper chest, and left chest, totalling three wounds. Her husband, 56 year old Wimon Thongpaen survived the attack.

The attacker, identified as 22 year old Myanmar national, Ong Se Men, fled into the forest behind the house after the incident, leaving behind a black and red Honda motorcycle.

The Royal Thai Police disclosed earlier today that no reenactment of the crime will be conducted due to concerns over the suspect’s safety, fearing a mob of locals.

Surveillance footage from various angles captured the entire sequence of events, from the suspect parking his vehicle to carrying out the attack, providing a comprehensive account of the crime, leading to his arrest at a rubber and oil palm plantation area approximately 1 to 2 kilometres away.

Following the grocery store stabbing, Poonsak mentioned that the authorities will increase patrols and inspect stores in high-risk areas.

The aim is to enhance security and prevent future incidents. This will include adding QR codes for patrol officers to intensify the monitoring of these stores, reported Khaosod.