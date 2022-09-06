Thailand
British tourist hospitalised after accident at the Grand Canyon in northern Thailand
A 21 year old British tourist ended up in hospital after a backflip gone wrong off a giant inflatable at the notoriously dangerous ‘Grand Canyon’ water park in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.
The Grand Canyon – somewhat less spectacular than its American counterpart but still beautiful – is located in a once-deserted quarry in the Hang Dong district. The park is a popular cliff diving spot and features a huge inflatable assault course which floats on the 20-metre deep turquoise water.
Callum Ryan, from Milton Keynes, said he bounced off the “big bouncy cushion” and was hurled into the sky before suffering a “dodgy landing” in the water. Ryan said he got the “two biggest lads” to jump on the cushion simultaneously, who said they’d never seen someone fly as high into the sky as him.
During the landing, Ryan’s ribs pierced into his lungs and he instantly started coughing up blood.
After the incident, Ryan didn’t realise the extent of his injuries and got on a three and a half hour minibus to Pai in Mae Hong Son province with his 19 year old girlfriend Beth. The road from Chiang Mai to Pai tackles 762 windy turns – difficult to stomach even for someone whose lungs aren’t bleeding.
Ryan felt worse for wear when he arrived in Pai, which, being located in the mountains of northern Thailand, isn’t known for its advanced healthcare facilities. The local hospital was closed, so Ryan spent an agonising day waiting for it to open.
The hospital gave him an X-ray the next day and found he had damaged lungs and dislocated ribs. Callum was told he needed to go back to Chiang Mai to receive treatment.
He left Beth in Pai and braved the windy journey back to Chiang Mai on his own, checking into Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital where he spent two days and was treated for his injuries. He has since made a full recovery.
In October 2015, a Chinese tourist snapped her neck and died on the zipline at the Grand Canyon.
In 2016, a 25 year old man, Hassanai Channa from Lampang, died at the Grand Canyon waterpark after he jumped off a five metre cliff. Another man jumped into the water before Hassanai resurfaced, landing on his head and killing him.
Also in 2016, two foreign tourists were injured in one week in two separate incidents at the waterpark. A “European tourist” fractured his spine after cliff jumping into the quarry and a Chinese tourist was mildly injured on the zipline.
In 2017, a 22 year old member of staff, Haris Husen from Nonthaburi, died at the Grand Canyon waterpark after attempting to make repairs to the assault course under the water. Haris didn’t come back up and drowned. The exact reason he drowned is unknown.
The Grand Canyon gained a somewhat bad reputation for safety standards, being criticised for allowing cliff jumping with almost no rules. The waterpark has made some safety improvements now, with lifeguards on duty at all times. Tourists are now required to wear a life jacket in the water.
The canyon’s reputation doesn’t seem to put off tourists and remains a popular spot among Thai and foreigners alike.
SOURCE: Metro
