Connect with us

Thailand

British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims

Published

 on 

Photo via Khaosod

A philanthropic British man and his Thai wife donated 50,000 baht to support the victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Joseph Nice, his Thai wife Nipaporn, and two year old child visited the help centre in the Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province yesterday to make their contribution.

Nipaporn told the help centre officer that she felt the pain of those families who lost loved ones and cried when she heard the news about the massacre while in England.

Her husband suggested she should donate some money to support the victims’ families. Nice said the news was “terrible.”

According to Khaosod, the family also asked for the address of three year old Ammy, who survived the massacre. They travelled and give her family 1,000 baht.

Help centre officers reported they were receiving donations for the victims every day, some offering over 100,000 baht.

The officer added that the Ministry of Justice is giving compensation of 110,000 baht to each family today.

The deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Trisuree Trisaranakun, also invited the public to donate to the victims’ families via the Krung Thai Bank Account, named กองทุนช่วยเหลือผู้ประสบสาธารณภัย สำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี or Fund for Disaster Victims, number 067-0-06895-0.

People donating can claim a charitable tax deduction for their contributions. For more information contact the Treasury Division under the Permanent Secretary Government House Office, at 02-283-4318 press 24.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Prosaap
2022-10-10 12:20
Look like somebody want to be in the news if you make a contribution make it private  
Cabra
2022-10-10 12:40
20 minutes ago, Prosaap said: Look like somebody want to be in the news if you make a contribution make it private   “A man when he has done a good act, does not call out for others to come…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime58 mins ago

Police let CNN reporters off with 5,000 baht fine for invasive massacre reporting
Thailand1 hour ago

Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run 
Guides2 hours ago

Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver miraculously unharmed after tree falls on his car
Thailand2 hours ago

CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT
Thailand2 hours ago

How to donate to families of victims of daycare centre massacre in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Crime3 hours ago

Man shot dead near airport in northeast Thailand
World3 hours ago

Legendary Spain custodian causes social media storm with ‘I’m gay’ tweet
Drugs21 hours ago

Curbing meth in Bangkok a focus after massacre
World22 hours ago

Son of a gun! Hunter Biden caught lying on pistol application
Crime23 hours ago

Debt, drugs and death in Phatthalung midnight murder mystery
Tourism24 hours ago

Phuket International Airport predicts 30,000 passengers daily
Tourism1 day ago

Andaman Sea coast set for UNESCO recognition
Drugs1 day ago

Phew! No drug use in Phuket clubs – Police
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending