British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims

A philanthropic British man and his Thai wife donated 50,000 baht to support the victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Joseph Nice, his Thai wife Nipaporn, and two year old child visited the help centre in the Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province yesterday to make their contribution.

Nipaporn told the help centre officer that she felt the pain of those families who lost loved ones and cried when she heard the news about the massacre while in England.

Her husband suggested she should donate some money to support the victims’ families. Nice said the news was “terrible.”

According to Khaosod, the family also asked for the address of three year old Ammy, who survived the massacre. They travelled and give her family 1,000 baht.

Help centre officers reported they were receiving donations for the victims every day, some offering over 100,000 baht.

The officer added that the Ministry of Justice is giving compensation of 110,000 baht to each family today.

The deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Trisuree Trisaranakun, also invited the public to donate to the victims’ families via the Krung Thai Bank Account, named กองทุนช่วยเหลือผู้ประสบสาธารณภัย สำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี or Fund for Disaster Victims, number 067-0-06895-0.

People donating can claim a charitable tax deduction for their contributions. For more information contact the Treasury Division under the Permanent Secretary Government House Office, at 02-283-4318 press 24.