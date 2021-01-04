Thailand
British arrivals ‘on hold’ after family confirmed with B117 Covid strain
In their latest proposal, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will request the CCSA to defer the entry of British visitors to the country after evidence of the faster-spreading B117 strain (aka. the “G strain”) of Covid-19 was found in 4 British travellers arriving in Thailand on December 21.
Over 30 countries have reported cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of the novel coronavirus, raising fears of increased global spread of the virus, even as countries begin to unroll vaccination programs in the new year, including Singapore and Taiwan. Up to recently, Taiwan has had very few Covid-19 infections.
Vietnam is the latest nation to report a B117 case, which authorities detected in a woman quarantined after recent travel from the UK. Vietnam has banned nearly all international travel, but it is providing repatriation flights for citizens stranded in the UK.
Department of Disease Control announced that all passengers who were on board the same flight as the 4, or anyone who had come into contact with them, has now been located, tested and found to be clear of infection.
The 4 English patients were all from the same family travelling from Kent. The family are now confined to a hospital “and will not be released until medical officials test and clear them of Covid-19 risk”, according to the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine.
The Centre’s Dr Yong Poovorawan says they’ve been collecting samples from Covid-19 patients for research and reported that the Covid-19 detected in the 4 British patients are of the B117 strain which is spreading quickly through the UK.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
Good morning and sawasdee krub from the Phuket Domestic Terminal. Additional restrictions announced today in relation to the 28 provincial red zones are now in affect. You can read the latest about these restrictions here…
https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/update-new-restrictions-come-into-force-in-thailand-from-today
Keep up to date with all the latest Covid restrictions and changes to our lives here in Thailand at thethaiger.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Some new restrictions have been introduced and others tightened as the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the latest list of restrictions taking effect from today. The latest list was published in the Royal Gazette yesterday and are now in force.
On Friday the BMA suggested that restaurants in Bangkok may be prevented from providing in house dining, and providing take away services only. As of today, customers will still be allowed to eat in restaurants and weddings are still allowed, under certain conditions. But alcohol consumption won’t be allowed inside restaurants under the new orders.
The restrictions pertain mainly to 28 ‘red zone’ provinces around Thailand (list below).
Yesterday morning 315 new Covid-19 infections were announced, of which 294 were local transmissions. And later yesterday an additional 541 cases, mostly migrant workers from the hotzone Samut Sakhon province, were also announced. These cases will be added to this morning’s tallies when the CCSA convenes its daily media briefing. 64 people have died in Thailand from Covid-related disease since the outbreak began in February last year.
The latest directives have been announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday. The new restrictions apply specifically to 28 red zone provinces, which includes Bangkok. Here’s the list of those provinces now deemed as red zones (in alphabetical order) …
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
• All schools are closed until January 31, or until further notice. The closure applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.
• The only exceptions are smaller schools with no more than 120 students, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors.
“• Meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts are forbidden, except where they are carried out or permitted by authorities or they take place in quarantine facilities.”
• Provincial governors are are being given the final say to close pubs, bars and karaoke bars in the red zone provinces. In restaurants the number of dine-in customers will be limited.
• Private businesses are being urged to come up with arrangements allowing employees to work from home or stagger hours to reduce the risk of transmission.
• Shopping centres, department stores, community shopping zones, convention and exhibition halls, convenience stores, supermarkets, and other similar places are still allowed to operate “under strict disease controls”.
Authorities will screen people who travel between provinces particularly from red zone provinces, while those who must travel to other provinces must show evidence of why they are going and undergo health screening.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the government plans to show “some flexibility in imposing the new restrictions” that come into affect from now, saying that the original proposal was “toned down” before being published yesterday.
The CCSA decided not to enforce a national lockdown because of the devastation it would cause to businesses and the wider economy.
“We will not lock down the country because there is an economic cost to pay and everybody will suffer.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces
Thailand’s Ministry of Education is closing all schools in 28 ‘highly controlled red zone’ provinces until January 31, or until further notice. The statement was released over the weekend and applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.
Here’s the list of provinces affected by the closures…
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sakaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has deemed these provinces ‘highly controlled red zones’, increasing restrictions to mitigate the spread of the current outbreak of the coronavirus around Thailand.
The closure are in affect as from this morning.
Today there could be additional restrictions announced about the movement of people between red zone provinces and additional restrictions on ‘high risk’ venues, such as the full closure of bars and clubs. The CCSA is also mulling a recommendation for people to work from home, where possible.
Provincial governors will retain their powers to set local rules pertinent to the particular Covid-related problems in their communities.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
British arrivals ‘on hold’ after family confirmed with B117 Covid strain
Schools closed in 28 Thai provinces
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
Vandals target US politicians over pandemic relief package
Covid hotspot Samut Sakhon adds 541 more Covid cases to today’s total
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Drunk driving claims most traffic accidents over holiday season
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant
Unidentified man’s body found hanging from tree in Koh Larn
315 new Covid infections – 294 new, locally transmitted, 21 imported
Majority of Thais think economy will get worse – NIDA Poll
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
CCSA: New Covid-19 wave “more serious” than the first
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO
Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose
Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths
- Chon Buri19 hours ago
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline
- Economy1 day ago
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
- Thailand3 days ago
His Majesty presents televised end of year message
- Road deaths3 days ago
Day 2 of the New Year road safety campaign – 74 people dead
- Bangkok3 hours ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Social Observer
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:59 am
“Over 30 countries have reported cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of the novel coronavirus.” So why only restrict arrivals from Britain ? What about the other 29 countries where the variant has been reported ? Thailand, you are not making any sense…
Willem
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:37 am
Because in the other countries the cases of the new UK variant are just individual cases. No wide spreading. The risk from these countries at this time to bring the new variant to Thailand remains very low. In the UK more than 50% of covid cases are of the new variant. Thus: high risk!!
Fred glue
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:24 am
This is painful, been going too Thailand since New Years eve 1988, twice a year I go..
The next trip for me will be a good one. Back then in 1988, the return airfare was more expensive then my whole stay in Thailand. X-3 weeks. (Economy) Sydney-Bangkok.. just sitting here bored…🥵🤪😞
Issan John
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:30 am
Too little too late.
As Social O pointed out it’s now spreading elsewhere, and it appears from a number of reports that the same or a very similar strain is mutating elsewhere, which I would have thought shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
IF the correct rules are in place and adhered to, and IF quarantine is carried out correctly then this shouldn’t be any reason to panic or add additional restrictions.
IF.
Roger
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 10:53 am
Too late now but all international travel should have been stopped if serious about stopping this virus
Now too late
If a vaccine is not on the move soon world death rates will be so high it will be hard to dispose of the bodies
And Thailand still buys subs and wants to explore space while your poor starve
God help you
Maverick
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:08 am
Nonsense – check Worldometer in most countries death rates are declining despite massive increase in infections due to increased testing – especially if you look at 7 day rolling average – the only bodies you will see on the side of the road in Thailand are dead motorcyclists