Bhumjaithai Party led by Anutin records unofficial win in Buriram

Photo via Facebook/ ThaiRath

Led by current Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party unofficially won in Burriam province in the northeastern province of Thailand.

In the 2019 General Election Buriram was divided into eight constituencies all of which were won by the Bhumjaithai Party. In this year’s General Election Buriram was divided into 10 constituencies and Bhumjaithai was the dominant party once again, claiming every single constituency.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) in Buriram are led by the influential Chidchob family. The President of the Buriram United Football Club, Newin Chidchob, promoted his son, Chaichanok Chidchob, as a candidate in the second constituency of the province.

This is the first time Chidchanok has been involved in politics after studying in England for 17 years and returning to Buriram to help his father run the football and motorsport racing teams. Chaichanok also led the provincial E-Sport team to win a Thailand championship and opened the E-Sport Predator Arena as the nation’s main E-Sport competition venue.

The Bhumjaithai Party won all ten constituencies according to an unofficial election result announced on the website of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT). The unofficial result was reported on KhaoSod as below:

The 1st constituency: Sanong Thepaksorn from Bhumjaithai won with 36,707 votes

The 2nd constituency: Chaichanok Chidchob from Bhumjaithai won with 46,729 votes

The 3rd constituency: Adipong Thitipittaya from Bhumjaithai won with 38,468 votes

The 4th constituency: Rangsikorn Thimartrueka from Bhumjaithai won with 37,706 votes

The 5th constituency: Sophon Saram from Bhumjaithai won with 47,746 votes

The 6th constituency: Sak Saram from Bhumjaithai won with 35,229 votes

The 7th constituency: Pornchai Sisuriyanyothin from Bhumjaithai won with 28,685 votes

The 8th constituency: Traithep Ngarmkamon from Bhumjaithai won with 34,429 votes

The 9th constituency: Roongroj Thongsi from Bhumjaithai won with 45,095 votes

The 10th constituency: Jakkrit Thongsi from Bhumjaithai won with 39,006 votes

The Move Forward Party garnered significant support from young voters in the province but ultimately fell short of winning any constituencies.

Aside from winning in Buriram, the Bhumjaithai Party was third runner-up with nearly five million votes from across the country.

Anutin, the leader of the party, in a ganja shirt, gave an interview with the media yesterday. He thanked the voters who had placed their trust in the Bhumjaithai Party. When asked whether the party would form a coalition with the Move Forward Party, Anutin said…

Follow us on :













“Our party has to see the numbers of MPs from the former government parties first. I have to wait for the official result first. Do not want to say anything much right now. The result now is not official yet. Do not conclude the result now.”