Thailand general election 2023

Prayut calls on Chumphon voters to help him in quest for PM
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged voters in Chumphon to cast their ballots for all three United Thai Nation (UTN) candidates and the party to ensure UTN obtains the 25 MPs required for him to be eligible for the premiership election. Prayut, the UTN's top choice for prime minister, visited Chumphon as it is one of their strongest areas.
Addressing voters in Tha Sae district, Prayut promised improved living conditions if his party forms the next government, including an upgrade to the major road connecting Chumphon and the neighbouring province of Ranong. He referred to the land bridge development plan, which forms part of the Southern Economic Corridor initiative involving Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The Democrat Party will hold a significant election campaign event in Lan Khon Muang in front of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The gathering, scheduled for tomorrow at 5pm, will be led by Jurin Laksanawisit and former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva. Deputy Democrat Party leader Ongart Klampaiboon revealed that the event will focus on encouraging support for Democrat candidates and outline policies addressing societal demands.
Parit Wacharasindhu, policy campaign manager for the Move Forward Party (MFP), launched an election caravan in Surat Thani highlighting the party's intention to abolish National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) activities and promote fairness in politics. Parit stated that if MFP forms the government, they will revoke the political succession and special powers given to the NCPO-formed Senate and create a new Election Commission.
Chartpattanakla Party's prime ministerial candidate, Suwat Liptapanlop, announced that the party will respect the election outcome and support the party with the most House seats in forming a new government. He expressed confidence in his party candidates' abilities to represent the people in parliament and emphasised his party's willingness to support the winner, mentioning that parties like Pheu Thai and Move Forward continue to grow in popularity.
Pheu Thai sure of Chiang Mai poll win
The Pheu Thai Party remains confident in winning all constituencies in its political stronghold of Chiang Mai during Sunday's election. This comes despite the increased popularity of the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the northern province. Srettha Thavisin, a party prime ministerial candidate, acknowledged the highly competitive race while emphasising Pheu Thai's belief in securing all seats in the Chiang Mai province as targeted. Thavisin noted that the MFP's popularity was not only growing in Chiang Mai but also in other parts of the country.
Srettha Thavisin commented on the recent tweet by fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who reiterated his wish to return to Thailand. Thavisin insisted that Thaksin's tweet has nothing to do with the Pheu Thai Party.
Thavisin also clarified his earlier statements concerning Pheu Thai's intentions to control the Ministry of Transport. He said that what he meant was that if the Pheu Thai Party wins the election and becomes the government, it will take care of problems faced by taxi drivers' cooperatives governed by the ministry.
EC moves to ensure poll transparency
The Election Commission (EC) has established a Cyber Threat Surveillance and Response Operations Centre to ensure transparency in the election, according to EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee.
The commission collaborated with the National Cyber Security Agency, Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, the Bureau of Registration Administration, and National Telecom Public Co Ltd in creating the centre.
Sawaeng, aged 55, admitted the commission's responsibility for errors in the advanced voting held last Sunday and promised to prevent such mistakes occurring on Election Day. "We will keep all ballots safe and there will be no ballot rigging," said Sawaeng.
In response to a question from a Pheu Thai candidate regarding election observers, Sawaeng stated that the EC encouraged all sectors to work with the commission in observing the election.
However, if parties decide to send their own observers, they must inform the EC within 15 days of the poll under Section 55 of the Organic Act on the Election of Members of the House of Representatives. These parties must also bear the cost of their own expenses.
Observer seats will be reserved at polling stations. If parties do not inform the EC in advance, they can still have their own observers, but these individuals will be situated outside the polling stations.
Previously, the EC had provided financial assistance for such expenses under the regulations set out by the Organic Act on Political Parties 1998, but that law was revoked under the 2007 constitution.
The EC has instructed directors in every province to record events at polling stations from the start of voting at 8am until the results are announced. The EC anticipates unofficial results to be available around 11pm.
EC deputy secretary-general Suranee Pontawee, aged 49, said that people can access www.ectreport.com and initial results are expected around 7pm, or two hours after polling stations close.
'Thaksin must go to prison'
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has asserted that the fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve his prison sentence if he returns to Thailand.
Wissanu, the government's legal expert, was responding to Thaksin's latest tweet stating his intention to return home before July 26, his 74th birthday, to care for his grandchildren.
"I am determined to return home by July before my birthday to care for my grandchildren. It has been nearly 17 years since I was parted from my family. I am already old. Don't worry that I will be a burden for the Pheu Thai Party. I will enter the legal process ... It's all my own decision," Thaksin said in his tweet.
According to Wissanu, there are three types of cases involving Thaksin. The first type includes cases in which courts had already handed down rulings, and Thaksin had not returned to face punishment. The second type denotes cases with court rulings still pending. The third type refers to cases in which courts had already passed judgment and found Thaksin not guilty.
Wissanu said authorities had to separate the cases and follow the appropriate legal procedures for each.
Talking about a potential royal pardon, Wissanu mentioned two forms: one sought by individual convicts but did not guarantee a granted pardon, and another obtained through a royal decree where prisoners must serve at least eight years or one-third of their jail term.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha did not comment on Thaksin's latest tweet, saying it was up to him and the judicial procedures.
Political analysts suggest that Thaksin's message might be an attempt to win back supporters who may have had a change of heart and vote for other parties in the upcoming election. The move comes as the Move Forward Party's (MFP) popularity is growing fast and threatening Pheu Thai. Thaksin's message could also prompt his opponents to jointly support the United Thai Nation Party, with Gen Prayut as its prime minister candidate and chief strategist.
Poll body expects voter turnout above 80%
The Election Commission (EC) anticipates that voter turnout will exceed 80% for the upcoming general election this Sunday, as it intensifies its campaign to raise awareness about the poll.
The EC, led by its Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong, initiated the Big Day campaign outside City Hall in Bangkok on Tuesday, with the aim of encouraging the electorate to participate in the voting process.
City Hall revealed that voter turnout for the advance voting in Bangkok held last Sunday reached 91.81%, which surpasses the 87% recorded during the same stage of the election in March 2019.
Ittiporn expressed his hope that the campaign would inspire more individuals to vote and urged them to familiarise themselves with the election rules to avoid invalid ballots.
The EC is currently taking steps to ensure that these do not make up more than 2% of all ballots cast this Sunday. It also stated that the issues encountered during the advance voting last weekend would not result in the election being declared invalid.
Ittiporn mentioned that the EC is prepared to face an investigation concerning the errors, as the commission had conducted the advance voting in good faith.
The poll agency received criticism for its management of the advance voting on May 7.
One error involved officials at a voting station writing postal codes instead of electoral constituency codes on around 100 envelopes containing cast ballots.
The commission reassured the public that none of the ballots would be lost due to this mistake. Ittiporn confirmed that the envelopes with incorrect codes would be cross-referenced against the logbook of registered voters.
He also noted that the commission would endeavour to avoid a recurrence of such mistakes this weekend.
Ittiporn added that the EC did not perceive any excessive pressure on its operations, but rather appreciated that people were monitoring its work to help boost its efficiency.
He said, "Without the monitoring from the people and the media, the EC might not be able to deliver such a complete job."
Ittiporn also mentioned that the EC was examining the poll fraud complaints it has received thus far.
In total, 101 complaints have been submitted to the EC, with 38 related to vote buying and 34 concerning alleged mudslinging campaigns.
Provincial election offices have up to 20 days to complete their investigations into these complaints, although this period can be extended by an additional 15 days if necessary.
The EC chairman emphasised that none of the investigations should be hurried.
EC has to be accountable
Numerous errors during last week's advance vote have called into question the Election Commission's (EC) ability to effectively organise the highly anticipated election on Sunday and ensure its fairness. Among the mistakes were postal codes being incorrectly labelled as electoral constituency codes on ballot envelopes, as well as incorrect or missing information at certain polling stations. These issues indicate either carelessness or a lack of proper training for EC officers.
Despite admitting to the errors, which were labelled as "minor," the EC has not fully convinced the public that similar mistakes will not occur during the actual elections. Unanswered questions remain, such as the high number of elderly voters in some Northeast constituencies participating in advance voting, which has raised concerns over potential poll fraud.
Additionally, observers have criticised the EC's storage and transportation of advance vote ballots, suggesting a lack of proper security measures that could make tampering possible. Some errors may even have legal consequences that could affect the validity of Sunday's election.
Public concern has grown, leading to a campaign aiming to impeach the EC, which gained significant support on social media platforms. The poll agency has faced distrust since its establishment in 2018, with some alleging it favours the ex-junta apparatus instead of remaining impartial.
The EC has not responded adequately to complaints about constituency ballots containing only numbers and no other identifying details, nor to calls for independent observers to be allowed to monitor polling stations. In light of the advance voting errors, the EC should be more receptive to allowing non-partisan observers at Sunday's polls.
The current situation presents a Catch-22 scenario for the country, with concerns that potentially serious errors could render the election invalid. Such a scenario would prove damaging to the nation's democratisation efforts, potentially prolonging the power of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and his allies. It is crucial that all polling errors are thoroughly investigated, with re-elections held in affected constituencies if fraud is detected.
City Hall admits blunder as UTN's laser stunt goes viral
City Hall conceded yesterday that it had erred in allowing the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party to project a laser-lit election message onto a tower of Rama VIII Bridge.
The party had been granted access to Rama VIII Park for election campaigning on Monday. City Hall stated that it did not anticipate the party would project the laser message, which featured the UTN logo, from the park onto the nearby bridge's tower.
A netizen captured the display and posted it online, inciting criticism and raising questions as to why the UTN was permitted to use the bridge in such a manner.
Tipanan Sirichana, one of UTN's party-list candidates, 24 years old, submitted a letter to the city clerk on Sunday asking for permission to campaign for votes in the Rama 8 Park area from May 8-12, according to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.
A document was attached to the letter providing details about the laser-lighting display on a tower of Rama VIII Bridge, he said.
Chadchart acknowledged the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had made an error by not scrutinising the document carefully and permitting the laser display to proceed.
Electioneering activities are prohibited on the bridge. The BMA, had it been aware of the planned laser message, would not have allowed it initially, the governor explained.
Chadchart informed that the BMA ordered the suspension of UTN's campaign activities in the park as soon as the laser display fiasco was brought to its attention.
As the mistake was clearly made by the BMA, the UTN will not face any penalties, he said. However, the issue of whether the party breached election law is a matter the Election Commission (EC) may need to consider, he added.
The BMA will write to the EC to clarify the situation, he said.
EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong stated that the EC had requested the BMA to investigate the incident.
The central question was whether the UTN had received permission from the BMA to execute the laser display.
EC deputy secretary-general Chanin Noilek commented that the display does not seem to have violated any election regulations. It is not classified as an election campaign poster, which would be subject to size and number restrictions.
The UTN released a statement on Tuesday, explaining that the laser display was initiated by Tipanan, who proceeded without consulting the party. The party apologised and pledged to exercise greater caution in the future.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also a prime ministerial candidate of the UTN, expressed his understanding that Tipanan had no malicious intent in organising the light show.
Pheu Thai lays down 3 rules
Pheu Thai Family chief and prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, 32 years old, has outlined three conditions for the party in forming a coalition government, with one stipulation being that Pheu Thai must manage all major ministries.
In an hour-long interview broadcasted on TikTok and Instagram Live, hosted by celebrity Kachapa "Mod Dam" Tancharoen on Monday night, Paetongtarn expressed confidence that Pheu Thai's campaign pledges could all come to fruition, particularly its promise to enhance people's living conditions and promote startups.
Additionally, she committed to reducing illicit drug abuse by 50% within six months of the party taking control.
"Pheu Thai is cognisant of the nation's problems and has the expertise to tackle them. Hence, Pheu Thai is presently the prime choice for Thailand," she stated.
Paetongtarn maintained that Pheu Thai would never collaborate with the "two Por" – alluding to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.
With the election only days away, the party declared its confidence in forming the next government and its readiness to partner with other parties under three conditions: that other parties must accept its policies; that the prime minister must be a Pheu Thai candidate; and that major ministries must be supervised by Pheu Thai.
When questioned on the possibility of the Move Forward Party (MFP) collaborating with Pheu Thai, Paetongtarn revealed that the option is still being considered.
Regarding the revision of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, she insisted that Pheu Thai would not abolish it, but rather bring the matter to the parliament for debate.
"My father [Thaksin] became prime minister because he was chosen by the people, and he did not buy any votes. We have come this far because it is the will of the people," Paetongtarn said.
Upon being asked which of Pheu Thai's candidates would become prime minister, she responded that all three candidates, including Srettha Thavisin, have agreed to support one another to aid the country.
Meanwhile, Pannika Wanich, a co-founder of the now-defunct Future Forward Party who serves as a campaign assistant for the MFP, stated that the party's executive members believe Pheu Thai and the MFP could form a proficient government with over 300 seats.
Pannika mentioned that if the MFP wins the election, its leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, would present its 312 policies and 40 laws to the parliament for discussion.
The MFP does not aspire to manage any specific ministry, she added.
Thai Sang Thai pans EEC as 'overly niche'
The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Thailand is failing to bring benefits to the country, due to its limited accessibility for small local businesses, according to the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party. Prime ministerial candidate Supan Mongkolsutee claimed that the EEC scheme is designed to cater to large corporations, leaving many small businesses unable to meet criteria for establishing a presence within the corridor. Mongkolsutee called for government support for industries where Thais have a competitive advantage and suggested that the proportion of Thailand's GDP contributed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should be increased from 35% to 50%.
The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has vowed to address the lack of coordination within the bureaucracy, which has left some communities without basic utilities such as electricity. Candidiate Wirat Warich-alangkarn identified a lack of cooperation between agencies in submitting requests to the proper authorities as the root cause of this issue.
Tensions are rising within the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party as a group of candidates, led by Preecha Rengsomboonsap, complained about a lack of support from the party. Preecha, who represents candidates in various provinces, visited party headquarters to voice the frustrations of the neglected members, suggesting the party ought to provide a better financial lifeline for candidates, up to the maximum amount permitted by law.
Lastly, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, warned Pheu Thai not to make premature assumptions about the outcome of Sunday's election. He responded to comments made by Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, Srettha Thavisin, who claimed that his party would oversee the Transport Ministry if it led the next coalition government. Anutin argued that it is not the time to make such claims, as official poll results must be awaited.
EC urged to bar MFP leader Pita
Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) list-MP candidate, yesterday accused Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party (MFP), of holding shares in media company iTV Plc as of April 27 last year.
If the Election Commission agrees, Pita should be disqualified from running for parliament as Section 98(3) of the constitution prohibits holders of a media company from contesting a general election, said Ruangkrai.
He stated that today he would petition the commission to launch a formal investigation into Pita's alleged ineligibility to defend the House seat he won in the 2019 election.
Pita was sworn in on May 25, 2019, but the 42,000 iTV shares held at the time of his registration were omitted from the list of 45 assets he declared to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), according to Ruangkrai.
A check with the Department of Business Development showed Pita held the shares in iTV, each valued at 5 baht, as of April 27 last year, said Ruangkrai.
Citing information published on the website of iTV, Ruangkrai stated the company provides advertising and public relations services and earned 21 million baht in income last year.
Pita yesterday denied Ruangkrai's claim and said the iTV shares did not belong to him.
He tweeted, "I am not worried about the case because the shares are not mine. It's a family heritage, and I'm the manager of that. I informed the National Anti-Corruption Commission about this a long time ago."
He added that his party's legal team would be ready to provide any information if asked by the Election Commission.
Vote-buying petition filed against Pheu Thai candidate
Khon Kaen: A group of villagers from a village in Muang district of this northeastern province filed a petition with the provincial election committee on Sunday morning, accusing a Pheu Thai Party candidate of vote-buying.
The villagers from Ban Non Ruang village in tambon Ban Kho of Muang district were accompanied by Pongsak Songnok, the village headman, and a lawyer, when they submitted the petition to Vachara Seesarn, director of the office of the Khon Kaen election committee. Photos and video clips of money being handed over to villagers who turned up for the speech by a Pheu Thai candidate at a rally in the village were reportedly handed over to Vachara. After the petition was officially accepted, investigators at the Khon Kaen election office immediately started questioning the petitioners in an investigation room. Outsiders and members of the media were not allowed.
Pongsak, the village chief, said he accompanied the villagers to give them moral support. The election committee was now in an investigation process, he added. The lawyer, who asked not to be named, said he was acting as a legal advisor to the villagers who witnessed the alleged fraud.
Vachara, director of the provincial election committee, said the petition was now being examined and the petitioners had been kept as witnesses. The documents and evidence submitted would be examined and the witnesses would be further investigated to establish whether the accusation had grounds.
Early voting begins
Advance voters queued under the sweltering sun outside temples, shopping centres, and schools to cast their early ballots on Sunday ahead of the much-anticipated election on May 14.
The highest number of voters - 52,771 - registered to cast their advance ballots at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok's Hua Mak area.
People registered for advance voting can cast their votes at designated polling stations nationwide from 8am-5pm.
Over two million Thais nationwide are registered to vote early ahead of the kingdom's May 14 election, which is shaping up to be a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in a 2014 coup before consolidating control in a controversial 2019 election, has been struggling in opinion polls with voters favouring old-school opposition party Pheu Thai and the more radical Move Forward Party.
However, with an electoral system seen by many as heavily stacked in favour of the army-backed parties, challengers must achieve a landslide victory to have any hope of forming the next government.
"I hope this election will change the country in a better way," said shopping mall worker Srisuda Wongsa-ad, 28 years old, after casting her ballot.
She was among hundreds queueing quietly at a polling station in the city's fashionable Ekkamai district to vote at the Wat That Thong temple, overlooked by golden standing buddhas.
"I am voting for a candidate and party that I like, that can answer my needs," she said, adding that she was voting early as it was more convenient for her.
Elsewhere in the city, the Royal Paragon Hall shopping centre was packed with voters, who were cooler ones, enjoying the complex's air conditioning.
Despite the early hour, temperatures across the capital were soaring and expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius later Sunday.
But crowds were still out in force, with traffic and congestion around busy polling stations.
"I am quite excited," said first-time voter Pasawee Sriarunothai, 20 years old, who will be out of Bangkok on May 14.
"I decide to cast my vote based on the party's policies, and I hope this election will bring the country a better future," Pasawee said.
An additional 100,000 Thais living overseas will also vote early, with some having already done so.
More than 52 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election.
The Royal Thai Police Office has set up a security and peace maintenance centre for elections under the supervision of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote. Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, the centre's spokesman, said all police stations where advance voting is taking place have been instructed to facilitate traffic in their areas of responsibility, while voters should plan their travel ahead of time.
Alcohol sales are banned nationwide until 6pm.
Throughout the country, there are 26 polling stations where more than 20,000 voters have registered to cast their votes - 11 in Bangkok and 15 in other provinces.
Traisuree Taisaranakul, a deputy government spokesperson, said eligible voters are required to show Thai national ID cards or other identification cards issued by state agencies such as driver's licenses and passports. They can also show electronic identification cards using ThaiID app, DLT QR LICENCE app, or the application for people with disabilities.
People cast their votes in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi on Sunday.
Conscription blues
The issue of compulsory military service has gained national attention in the lead-up to the May 14 polls, with several parties pledging to end it in favour of voluntary enlistment if elected as the next government.
In Thailand, serving in the armed forces is considered a national duty under the law. Physically fit men at the age of 21 must undergo military service for up to two years.
Party proposals to scrap conscription have struck a chord with many voters who view compulsory military service as a hindrance to pursuing personal interests and career opportunities. They also associate it with poor welfare, labour abuse, and harsh treatment.
The Defence Ministry insists it has heard the call to end conscription and put in place a programme to switch to voluntary enlistment. However, it has only met 30-40% of the quota, and the need for conscription to make up the shortage remains.
Maintaining national defence
According to Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, the military needs about 100,000 new recruits each year to fill various posts. After 10 weeks of basic training, about 30,000 conscripts, or one-third of new recruits, are sent to fill seven border defence units, including those in the South. The rest of the recruits are sent to various units of the three armed forces, the Defence Ministry and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, with roles assigned according to their units, such as those mitigating the threat of drugs and cybercrime or engaging in disaster relief operations.
"When there is a flood or fire near a military unit, these conscripts can be relied on to help people in distress, although it isn't their core mission," Gen Kongcheep said.
He said the number of people volunteering to join the military has gradually increased from about 20% to 35-40% over recent years. During this year's conscription season, a total of 35,617 people, or 38% of the quota, have joined voluntarily. The rest are recruited through the conscription draw.
Responding to claims that there are too many conscripts, the spokesman said only one-fifth or 100,000 out of 500,000 soldiers are drafted each year. Those who do not want to enter service can undergo territorial defence training, known as Ror Dor, for three years to be exempted from the draft.
Former army commander Gen Apirat Kongsompong relaxed some rules and cut back on physical training to encourage students to join Ror Dor training.
Transition to voluntary system
The army offers incentives to attract new volunteers, including job opportunities, said Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman for the army. Conscripts who are about to leave the service can apply to continue as non-commissioned officers, while those who apply at an army sergeant school are awarded extra points.
About 4,000 positions in the army are available for conscripts who are about to be discharged. In addition, the army provides vocational training for conscripts who want to leave after fulfilling their military obligations. The army has joined hands with the Department of Skill Development, the Department of Employment, and the private sector to find jobs and boost employment opportunities.
According to Maj Gen Sirichan, people aged 18-22 can also apply to join the military, not just those aged 21, who are legally required to report for duty. Those who sign up can apply online and choose units in their home provinces.
Regarding welfare, the army has improved the living conditions of conscripts, adding that they are considered "the army's youngest brothers".
Abuse scandals
Media reports of assault and abuse have stirred up controversy with the conscription system, according to a source. Although scandals involving hazing or labour abuse are less frequent, when a scandal erupts, it casts the armed forces in a bad light, making military service less attractive, the source said.
Compulsory enlistment is seen as depriving people of their opportunities to pursue their interests or make money to support their families. While conscripts are given salaries and allowances, the amount is not enough, and some complain about their food allowance being embezzled.
The armed forces have implemented measures to address these issues, such as directly transferring money to conscript accounts, creating Line groups for conscripts to stay in contact with their families, and opening barracks for family visits.
Gen Kongcheep insisted there is no such thing as "servants" in the military, but said there are thurakarn conscripts who perform tasks and errands as their official duty and do not run personal errands for officers.
"Thurakarn conscripts are not given jobs like doing laundry or household chores. If this happens, the unit commander will be held accountable," he said.
However, an army source said the practice of assigning one or two conscripts to work at the houses of senior officers remains and their tasks include doing laundry, cooking, and driving. According to the source, some conscripts, after completing basic training, prefer being assigned as aides to officers because they want to avoid more training, with a chance of being given extra allowances or considered for work after being discharged.
"If their bosses are high-ranking officers, they can expect other benefits and support. It is a deep-rooted practice in the military," said the source.
However, this could change due to growing calls for the abolition of conscription and the downsizing of conscription numbers.
Avoid hate speech
Politicians and the armed forces may have to sit down for talks and find a consensus when it comes to downsizing the number of troops, according to Gen Kongcheep. He said both should define the scope of national security and see if their definitions match because there are several dimensions of national security, such as food and energy.
"Let's say if we want to build a fence for our house, we have to figure how high it should be to protect us from threats. If we agree on a 1-metre-high fence and somehow it can't deal with the threat, it's our responsibility," he said.
The armed forces are scaling down troop numbers, but many must be maintained, especially along the border. The armed forces are looking for ways to boost voluntary enlistment.
"An important thing is to refrain from devaluing the military and spreading hate. People may not want to enter the service because they are afraid of being scorned. It is a profession that its members are proud of," he said.
A source said some people only see the military in a bad light because of its intervention in politics.
He was asked about growing negative sentiment towards the military, especially on social media.
According to the source, anti-militarism appears to have grown following the 2014 coup led by then-army chief Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose prolonged stay in power is aided by the constitution.
This article is the first of a series of two stories about politics and military conscription.
EC asks Srisuwan for more details on Pheu Thai petition
The Election Commission has requested additional information from activist lawyer Srisuwan Janya to support the complaint submitted concerning the Pheu Thai Party's policy of a 10,000-baht digital handout for everyone aged 16 and over.
Srisuwan revealed on Friday that he had received a letter from the Election Commission, instructing him to provide more information by May 11.
He requested that the Election Commission investigate whether the digital wallet policy violates Section 73 of the election law, which forbids poll candidates or other individuals from promising to give voters assets, money, or benefits. In addition, it prohibits providing misleading information on policies.
The digital wallet scheme might also infringe on other laws, including the currency law, the state fiscal and financial discipline law, and the emergency decree on digital asset businesses.
Pheu Thai, anticipated to win the most seats in the May 14 election, has vowed that every Thai over 16 will receive a new bank savings account and a digital wallet connected to their ID.
The policy aims to stimulate spending in communities during its first six months using blockchain technology to ensure money is spent within a four-kilometre radius of a person's residence, promoting local economic activity.
Srettha Thavisin, a business executive and Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, stated the scheme would cost 560 billion baht, fully accounted for, and would help unleash an "economic tsunami" that would include 160 billion baht in additional tax revenue.
Srisuwan contends that although Pheu Thai has already submitted the required policy details, including its cost and the source of funds, certain questions remain.
He questioned if some state projects, such as a welfare scheme for low-income earners or monthly allowances for the elderly, would be axed to reallocate funds.
He also asked whether the digital wallet's cost would impact the implementation of other policies proposed by Pheu Thai. The party has outlined 70 policies it intends to implement over four years, with an estimated total cost of 3 trillion baht, he noted.
According to Srisuwan, the Election Commission must examine the policy and determine if it is feasible and if Pheu Thai has purposely omitted crucial information.
EC explains why it needs 5m ‘extra’ ballots
The Election Commission (EC) provided clarification last week on the reason for needing nearly five million additional ballots, explaining that the ballots are typically distributed in bound sets of 20, which increases the overall quantity required.
Extra ballots are to be kept as reserves at all 100,000 polling stations across the nation, said EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee in a Facebook post.
A total of 52.23 million individuals are eligible to vote on May 14, with 57.2 million ballots printed in 2.86 million bound sets containing 20 ballots each.
"The number of printed ballots treated as spare ballots is therefore 4.96 million," Sawaeng said.
"One collection of 20 ballots is to be distributed to each of the 100,000 polling stations, meaning that two million out of the 4.96 million extra ballots are to be kept for this purpose."
Another set of 20 ballots will be distributed to each of the 100,000 polling stations specifically for members of the station committee, whose numbers commonly range from nine to 15, depending on the quantity of registered voters at a particular station.
"Another 900,000 or so will be utilised for the two above-mentioned reasons in advance voting both within the country and overseas, while the rest of the spare ballots will be kept for use in emergency situations, such as for the 94 Thai voters who might not be able to complete their advance voting in Sudan in case of a riot," he added.
"Spare ballots will possibly be used by these voters when they return to Thailand and vote on May 14 instead."
Election Day storms in the wind
Two storms are predicted to impact Thailand next week, which may interfere with Election Day on May 14, as stated by the Climate Change and Disaster Centre at Rangsit University.
Cyclone Mocha is currently resulting in heavy rainfall in the Bay of Bengal, while another tropical depression is developing in the South China Sea near the Philippines, according to the centre's director, Seri Suparatit.
The two storms are expected to influence Thailand beginning on May 9. However, heat and a low-pressure trough will initiate thunderstorms on May 8 in the central, eastern, northeastern, and northern regions, as mentioned in a Facebook post on Friday.
Suparatit mentioned that there is a 30% probability of thunderstorms, particularly in the South, on Election Day, May 14.
Heavy rainfall on Election Day may damage ballot papers, candidate information, polling booths, and ballot boxes, as well as cause traffic delays.
"We still have a week; I would suggest the Election Commission organise indoor locations to prevent inconvenience on Election Day," he wrote.
On the other hand, he noted that a week of rainfall at the beginning of the rainy season would help alleviate drought concerns among farmers.
Suparatit also recommended that provincial administrative organisations across the country accelerate the construction of water retention areas and examine dams and channels for storing rainfall for later use after the rainy season concludes.
EC petitioned over WhatsApp chat
Political activist Srisuwan Janya filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) after Senator Somchai Swangkarn shared screenshots of a WhatsApp chat thought to include fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The screenshots posted on Swangkarn's Facebook page seemingly revealed a conversation in which someone sought advice from the former PM about a strategy for the Pheu Thai Party to win the upcoming election. Although the user's name appeared to be Thaksin Shinawatra, many believe the chat is fabricated.
Srisuwan, however, claimed that the chat provided proof of a breach of the amended Election Act for constituency and party-list MPs. He asserted that only the EC can investigate and establish the legality of the chat. "This is my eighth time reporting suspicious acts from this person, but my requests were dismissed by the EC," Srisuwan stated. "I have emphasised that it was all connected. There is a mastermind behind the party."
Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, mentioned on Wednesday that he had seen the screenshots and confirmed that it had nothing to do with his party. "Whoever is involved, let justice be done," he declared.
In the meantime, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates, insisted on Wednesday that a recent tweet by her father, Thaksin, would not impact the party's campaign or its popularity. Thaksin had written on social media that, with his seventh and youngest grandchild having been born, he plans to return soon, as at 73 years old, he wants to be able to take care of his grandchildren.
Paetongtarn made her remarks after giving a statement about her newborn son, Prutthasin "Thasin" Sooksawas, at Praram Hospital. "I admit it's difficult to distinguish these things as Thaksin founded the now-dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party. Thaksin's only wish is to return home to raise his grandson, and he never said he wanted to become the prime minister again," she clarified on Wednesday.
She urged people to understand how it would feel to be someone who has lived abroad in self-exile for 17 years. "I'm happy that my father [Thaksin] said something like that -- to have hope of returning home, and staying healthy so he can see his grandson," she stated.
"Although every speech has an effect on politics, our family doesn't look at it that way. I have not talked to my father about when he will return, as he has his own plans. We've only talked about his grandson.''
In response to questions about when she would resume canvassing, Paetongtarn revealed that she intends to be on the Pheu Thai campaign stage at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena soon.
BJT wants Pheu Thai dissolved
The Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) has authorised its candidates to file a complaint with the poll watchdog against Srettha Thavisin.
Srettha, who is a prime ministerial candidate and executive board member of the Pheu Thai Party, discredited the BJT, in violation of election laws, the party claims. It has urged members to complain to the Election Commission (EC).
If the EC finds against him, it could impose the maximum penalty of urging Pheu Thai to be dissolved.
Supachai Jaisamut, registrar of the BJT party, said at least ten of its candidates will file a petition with the EC in their respective provinces. The petition asks the commission to investigate Srettha and the executive board. It alleges Srettha's remarks at a recent campaign rally were misleading.
He said Srettha, during election campaigns, told audiences that BJT had a policy for complete and total liberalisation of cannabis, which has led to misuse of the drug among adolescents. "This is false," Supachai said.
Pheu Thai Party member Srettha Thavisin takes part in a pre-election campaign near Rama VIII bridge in Bangkok on April 24, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Supachai argues the Public Health Ministry, under the direction of BJT, has issued regulations to prevent improper use of cannabis, including bans on public consumption and use by children.
Supachai also said Srettha falsely claimed that voting for BJT would result in Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha becoming prime minister again. That's untrue, as Anutin Charnvirakul, BJT's party leader, has consistently said he wants to be prime minister.
"We have never criticised another party, especially those that have not identified proper funding for their policies that could result in significant financial burdens for the country," he said. "Srettha is not mature enough for politics."
Asked what this would mean for a possible BJT-Pheu Thai coalition, he said Srettha is just an opportunist vying for the role of prime minister.
"If Srettha fails, he will just go back to selling houses."
Parties pitch policies for tourism
Political parties are making efforts to enhance Thailand's competitiveness in tourism by proposing various policies. These include the creation of a tourism fund, developing secondary cities, adjusting regulations, and addressing labour crises to accommodate quality tourists and support local operators.
The tourism sector is anticipating a significant recovery with over 8 million foreign tourists expected to visit Thailand in the first four months of this year. However, tourism operators are still seeking more proactive policies that attract quality tourists and alleviate obstacles and cost burdens during the most critical period of recovery.
The Bhumjaithai Party, which supervised the Tourism and Sports Ministry during the four-year term ending in March, is considering ambitious plans to attract 80 million international tourists per year by 2027, generating six trillion baht. Similarly, the Pheu Thai Party aims to make Thailand a regional transportation hub, targeting 120 million passengers per year through the country's international airports. The party also wants to improve airport facilitation by reducing long queues and eliminating tourism scams such as overpriced taxis.
The Chartthaipattana Party, which has held the Tourism Ministry for many terms, is looking to win votes from those involved in the tourism sector by offering a special fund for the private sector during crises and collaborating with the Ministry of Labour to reduce labour shortages in the industry. The concept of providing more secure financial accessibility is akin to Pheu Thai's policy proposal of establishing a tourism bank, offering flexible loan conditions and an interest waiver scheme for tourism operators.
Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said political parties should avoid proposing unrealistic policies focusing solely on tourist volume, emphasizing the need to address issues hindering improvements in tourism supply chains. Such concerns include improving slow immigration at airports, upskilling the workforce, and amending laws to alleviate pain points for businesses, such as regulations related to foreign workers or the outdated Hotel Act.
To support operators capable of promoting Thailand's soft power, the Move Forward Party aims to upgrade the creative economy by subsidising award-winning filmmakers. The party has also pledged to allocate more budget to provincial and sub-district levels to devise their development plans, including public spaces, tourism zones or local transportation, and the establishment of EV public bus services in every province.
Pheu Thai proposes developing one new landmark per district nationwide, while the Chart Pattana Kla Party seeks to create a 20-year provincial roadmap allowing each province to design its tourism plan.
The Thai Sang Thai Party promises to create a travel corridor that links accessible transportation from secondary cities to major cities and launch an online platform featuring travel information in various categories, such as a food hub for every province.
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), said a clear roadmap developing secondary cities is essential for Thailand to attract a higher number of tourists. These cities should receive a budget to upgrade accommodation quantity and quality, develop public transport and new attractions.
Moreover, tourism funds prepared for operators should not encounter obstacles in terms of accessibility, as is currently the case.
The Move Forward Party intends to adjust accommodation acts to enable all types of accommodation to be listed in the system, such as homestays accommodating no more than 20 tourists with the owners residing in the same property, or hotels housing at least 40 tourists.
Thai Sang Thai aims to suspend over 400 acts seen as barriers to doing business, such as cancelling the prohibition of alcohol sales in the afternoon and reducing the foreign worker wage ceiling to attract more workers to the industry.
To address labour shortages, Thai Sang Thai aims to reduce the duration of tourism education programmes from four to three years and place graduates in the tourism industry.
Move Forward will provide coupons worth 2,000 baht to workers who take training courses instead of relying solely on business operators to take the initiative.
Bhumjaithai is committed to creating 10 million jobs in the tourism industry by offering free upskilling and reskilling training programmes.
Sisdivachr emphasised that the new government should urgently address labour shortages in every part of the tourism industry and take action against scams involving tourists.
New documentary showcases Paetongtarn's political career
Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate, revealed that a documentary film about her political journey will be available for viewing on social media platforms today.
A poster for 'The Candidate Paetongtarn', which narrates the journey of Paetongtarn 'Ung Ing' Shinawatra, one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates, was unveiled ahead of the film's release today. The film can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.
Paetongtarn introduced the film The Candidate Paetongtarn to the media on Wednesday at 4.50pm. The documentary is a special project by Pheu Thai that showcases Paetongtarn's journey in politics since October 28, 2021, and her transition from her father's legacy, the ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The film features interviews with Paetongtarn, key Pheu Thai figures such as party chief Dr Cholnan Srikaew, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Nattawut Saikua, as well as her colleagues in the business sector. The film will be broadcasted on Paetongtarn's Facebook and YouTube accounts (youtube.com/@ingshinawatra) today at 7pm.
Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, on Thursday urged voters who plan to support political parties in a democratic camp not to forget to back his party on election day.
"Don't forget the Seri Ruam Thai Party. The House and the government need a man named Sereepisuth, or else who would deal with the corrupt people?" he said during an election rally in Trat province on Thursday.
Sereepisuth claimed that no one else dares to fight against drugs like he does or has reformed the police like he has done. He believes that he could do more if elected to the House and included in a new government.
Apart from voters who plan to vote for the Pheu Thai Party to help it achieve its landslide victory goal, Sereepisuth also called on so-called silent voters, in particular, to support his party. He questioned who will lead a movement pushing to reform independent organisations, particularly the Election Commission, if his party does not win the election.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's popularity among voters in the southern region has surged significantly, according to Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, chief strategist for United Thai Nation's (UTN) southern constituencies.
After a party campaign in the southern provinces, led by Prayut, Thanakorn reported that the support for the prime minister is overwhelming. He also expressed confidence in a significant victory for the party in the region.
Thanakorn urged voters nationwide to support the party, emphasising that without their votes, what Prayut has achieved over the past eight years could be jeopardised. Prayut seeks another term as prime minister under the party's banner.
Thanakorn insisted that opinion poll results do not directly correlate to an election outcome after many indicated that Prayut and the UTN are stuck in third or fourth place. He mentioned that the party is gearing up to release another set of election campaign messages to engage voters in the lead-up to the May 14 polls.
Overseas voting almost done
Over 80% of eligible Thais living abroad have reportedly cast their votes ahead of the May 14 general election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has revealed. Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the MFA's Department of Information, stated that 115,139 individuals registered for advance voting overseas from March 25 to April 9. This number compares to 119,313 who registered ahead of the previous election in 2019.
The majority of Thais who registered were reported to be in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. Each embassy and consulate determined how to conduct the votes in their respective country or region, such as having on-site polling booths or allowing votes to be mailed by post, based on local conditions.
During the advance voting period from April 28 to April 30, bags of ballots were sent to Thailand by embassies and consulates in various countries, including the United States, Laos, China, Nepal, the Czech Republic, Nigeria, Kuwait, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Vietnam, Bahrain, and Egypt.
As of Wednesday, over 80% of eligible Thais living abroad had exercised their right to vote at almost all of the election sites, according to Kanchana. All of the ballots will be counted in Thailand, and to ensure they arrive in the country on time, an Open Vehicle Monitoring System (OVMS) will track them. Transfer procedures are also being conducted via a real-time checklist.
However, embassies and consulates in some countries without direct flights to Thailand will transfer their bags of ballots independently or send them to airports where direct flights to the kingdom are running. Kanchana stated that government agencies had notified Thais who are voting by mail that they can send their ballots to embassies or consulates themselves to ensure they all reach Thailand as scheduled.
She added that mailing votes could be problematic due to delays in certain countries' postal systems or because the senders did not write the destination address clearly enough.
Online voting registration heralded
Eligible citizens in Thailand now have the option to register for online voting in the upcoming general election, marking a significant step towards e-government in the country. The Election Commission has initiated internet voting for those who cannot vote in person on May 14, the first time such an action has been taken.
From March 25 to April 9, 2,350,969 individuals nationwide signed up for early voting registration, with advance voting scheduled for May 7.
Estonia, a small European country with a population of 1.3 million, was the first nation to implement an internet voting system in 2005. The system has gained immense popularity, with an increasing number of people using it to vote. In March, Estonia held parliamentary elections and recorded a remarkable 51% of eligible voters using i-voting.
Carmen Raal, a digital transformation advisor at the e-Estonia briefing centre, revealed to visiting Thai media in April that the remaining 49% of eligible voters chose to cast their ballots at polling booths for specific reasons.
Eligible Estonian voters must download the i-voting application form, following which they insert their ID card into a reader to verify their voting and district eligibility. Once they can see the list of candidates, they make their selection. The chosen candidate will then be displayed, and upon clicking "vote", a window requiring the voter's Pin-2 code pops up, allowing them to seal their vote with a digital signature.
According to Raal, this process offers more convenience for voters, particularly those living in rural areas or overseas. It can also lower operating costs while improving transparency and preventing election fraud. Estonia has managed to develop an e-government infrastructure that has enhanced state transparency and brought e-governance to the nation.
Almost 99% of Estonia's government services are provided through online channels, known as e-Estonia. The country delivers more than 3,000 e-services, including filing taxes, banking, signing documents, voting, and acquiring prescriptions online. All that is required for these transactions is an ID card.
Raal stated that this online initiative offers more convenience, time-saving and cost benefits, as well as enhanced security. However, marriage and divorce registrations remain offline due to the sensitive nature of such matters. Couples must complete either marriage or divorce licences in person.
NACC will release some watch files
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has agreed to reveal only two out of three sets of documents related to its investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon's luxury wristwatch controversy to activist Veera Somkwamkid, as ordered by the Supreme Administrative Court.
In an order issued on April 21, the court instructed the commission to release the case details to Veera, leader of the Anti-Corruption People's Network, who initiated the petition, within 15 days.
The NACC stated that it had examined the court order and unanimously decided to disclose only two sets of documents, as the investigation contained accounts of several individuals in the case, which were confidential.
The documents that will not be disclosed involve the opinions of NACC officials involved in the investigation, and Veera can contact the NACC to receive a copy of the documents from May 8, according to the NACC.
Previously, the commission suggested it might need the Constitutional Court's opinion on the extent to which it could disclose details.
Simultaneously, Veera threatened to impeach the commission if they disregarded the court order.
Veera filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court demanding disclosure of the investigation following the NACC's dismissal of the case in December 2018.
The commission ruled 5:3 that there were no grounds for the accusation that Prawit falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.
The luxury watch investigation began when Prawit was seen wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 029, valued at about 2.5 million baht, and a diamond ring at a Government House event on December 4, 2017.
These items and other watches, which came to light later, were omitted from Prawit's assets declaration to the NACC.
Prawit claimed the luxury watches belonged to friends and were all returned.
In December 2018, the NACC found no grounds for claims that Prawit had falsely declared his wealth when he did not include the 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.
Veera later petitioned the Supreme Administrative Court requesting the disclosure order, which was subsequently granted.
Populist plans slammed
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has expressed significant concerns over the possibility of corruption cases arising from political parties pushing unrealistic populist policies in an effort to win the upcoming election.
In an article titled "How much have we lost to policy corruption?" published on its website recently, the NACC analysed the state budget required to fund the campaign promises of each political party.
The anti-corruption body stated its commitment to alerting all voters, particularly grassroots voters, to question whether populist policies promised by their chosen political party can truly be implemented without negatively impacting the country's budgetary security.
The Pheu Thai Party has proposed up to 70 policies, stating that it would need more than three trillion baht to fund them, according to the NACC, which also noted that the three most expensive policies will require 1.36 trillion baht in funding.
The Move Forward Party has proposed 52 policies, requiring a total of 1.28 trillion baht for implementation, the NACC said.
The Palang Pracharath Party has presented 14 policies, requiring approximately one trillion baht in funding when implemented, while the Democrat Party has proposed 11 policies, needing 685.4 billion baht, the NACC reported.
Additionally, the United Thai Nation Party has proposed 11 policies, requiring 250 billion baht in funding.
Under Section 57 of the 2017 organic law on political parties, every political party must submit the details of their proposed policies, including budgetary requirements, to the Election Commission (EC) for inspection to determine policy worthiness, consequences, and risks.
The EC will judge these policies while deciding whether or not they are aimed at misleading voters to boost party or candidate popularity, an offence that could lead to a party's dissolution.
Upon analysing party policy reports submitted to the EC, the NACC found that several parties failed to provide clear enough details on how their proposed policies could be implemented in the future, only mentioning goals and budget requirements.
Some parties even attempted to present required budgets smaller than what is actually necessary, claiming that the rest of the funding would come from sources outside the annual national budget.
The budget for the 2024 fiscal year, starting in October, has already been prepared and is only about 200 billion baht, according to the NACC. This amount falls far short of the funding stated as required by each party.
Wanwichit Boonprong, a lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science at Rangsit University, criticised the NACC for publishing the article ahead of the May 14 election. He said that the NACC is responsible for investigating suspected corruption and trying to prevent it from happening, not for criticising political parties over their budget plans.
Deputy Pheu Thai Party leader Sutin Klungsang said the party carefully studied its policies before presenting them to the public. In his opinion, the amount required to stimulate the economy should not be the sole factor in evaluating such policies. Although these policies may require substantial funding, Pheu Thai has already determined how its policies will yield economic value.
Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary-general of the NACC, said the agency does not intend to discredit political parties with the article but wants to ask the EC to scrutinise money policies introduced by political parties to determine if they lack financial discipline and would lead the country into a financial crisis. He emphasised that the action was not intended to harm political parties, but to serve as a warning to the public to carefully consider policies that may pose financial risks and burden the country in the future.
MFP revises election targets as poll nears
The Move Forward Party (MFP) is aiming to secure 160 House seats in the upcoming election next week, as it strives to become a central party in a coalition government and put forth its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, as the next prime minister.
MFP Secretary-General, Chaithawat Tulathon, announced on Thursday that the party anticipates winning a minimum of 125 seats in various constituencies throughout the country, while the remaining seats will be acquired through party-list calculations.
This new target correlates with the most recent pre-election survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), which discovered that support for the MFP had increased to 35.36% in the party-list system, up from 21.85% the previous month. Within the constituency system, its approval rating saw an increase to 33.96% from 21.20%, according to the survey.
During a campaign rally held in Bangkok's Samyan Mitrtown not long ago, party leaders expressed the view that if the party maintains its popularity until election day, there is a solid chance of obtaining more than 100 seats.
Chaithawat expressed his belief that the existing opposition bloc would triumph in the May 14 polls.
"There's no need to worry about the MFP and the Pheu Thai Party undermining each other. Based on several surveys, the government is unlikely to achieve 180 seats, whereas Pheu Thai and the MFP will collectively secure roughly 300 seats. This will deter any opportunists," he stated.
When questioned if the MFP would abandon its stance on the lese majeste law, Chaithawat responded that this topic is currently under review in the House, resulting in no need for the party to include the issue as a condition for joining the coalition.
However, Chaithawat revealed that the party plans to request its partners to sign an agreement addressing specific issues, such as a public referendum on constitution amendments, the abolition of mandatory military service, and the decentralisation of power.
Chaithawat mentioned that the party's election caravans across the four regions have commenced operations and will assemble in Bangkok for the ultimate election rally on May 12.
Pita clarified on Thursday that the MFP's position on the lese majeste law is focused on seeking its amendment, rather than its complete abolishment.
PPRP vows to stimulate economic growth
The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) recently pledged to boost the country's economic growth through various initiatives, such as injecting funds into an old village programme, reducing energy costs, and establishing a national energy resources organisation to handle natural gas and oil concessions.
Prawit Wongsuwon, serving as PPRP leader, led the party's economic team in summarising the party's core economic stimulus plans and emphasising their readiness to further stimulate the economy if they return as the new government. Wongsuwon also stressed the significance of national unity and peace, stating that this would enable the new government to concentrate solely on enhancing the nation's economy, which would benefit all residents.
Wongsuwon said, "If we can overcome political conflicts, I strongly believe the more than 60 million Thais will together be able to overcome poverty as well." Reviving the economy is one of the PPRP's seven core policies.
Uttama Savanayana, a PPRP member, stated that boosting the economy is the party's top priority, and their economic stimulus packages range from decreasing living costs through lower energy prices to addressing household debts. Concerning the grassroots economy, the PPRP aims to inject 200,000 baht into each village through the village fund, a project designed to strengthen community economies across the nation.
Savanayana said the village fund scheme would require around 100 billion baht in total funding. The same plan intends to subsidise fertiliser prices, reducing them by roughly 50%, and provide funding of 30,000 baht each to approximately 8 million farming families to grow crops.
Mingkwan Sangsuwan, another key figure in the PPRP's economic team, emphasised the importance of reducing living costs by immediately lowering energy prices, cutting petrol prices by 18 baht per litre and diesel by 6.30 baht per litre. The household electricity rate will become 2.50 baht per unit, while the industrial sector will pay 2.70 baht per unit.
Deputy Finance Minister and PPRP secretary-general Santi Promphat promised a new project to construct a medium-speed rail link between Bueng Kan and the East, the site of the government's flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme. Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, another core member of the party's economic team, said funding sources for all economic stimulus projects would include government budgets diverted from less important programmes and increased revenues expected from tax reform.
