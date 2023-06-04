Russian tourist drowns in Phuket after ignoring beach red flags

Photo by Phuket Tourist Police via The Phuket News.

A Russian tourist tragically drowned at Naithon Beach in Phuket, despite lifeguards’ warnings and red flags prohibiting swimming in the area. The incident occurred yesterday, marking the fourth drowning in Phuket within the past week and the second involving a Russian national, The Phuket News reported.

The man entered the water around 4pm, ignoring the red flags signalling dangerous conditions. Phuket Tourist Police reported that lifeguards were on duty, but they were unable to prevent the man from swimming in the prohibited area. The lifeguards brought the body back to shore and attempted CPR, but they were unable to revive him. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed.

This recent string of drownings have prompted Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to issue an urgent plea to tourists to obey beach safety rules. He also addressed the lifeguards stationed on the west coast beaches, emphasising the importance of heightened vigilance and urging them to take all necessary measures to deter tourists from entering the sea in areas where swimming is strictly forbidden due to the high risk of drowning.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has extended its heavy weather warning in Phuket until June 6. With the ongoing rough weather conditions, tourists are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and pay close attention to the red flags on the beaches.

Last week, a Kazakhstani tourist reportedly ignored red flags warning against swimming and as a consequence tragically drowned at Phuket’s Kata Beach. Lifeguards informed the police that they had been notified of the Kazakhstan tourist’s unconscious state approximately five minutes before their arrival. They used a jet-ski to pull the victim from the water and back onto the beach, where emergency responders were called. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the incident, there was a red flag on the beach, which serves as a warning to tourists not to swim due to strong waves and currents.