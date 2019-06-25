Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board | The Thaiger

Thailand’s CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) is urging airports to more strictly enforce security regulations that would prohibit a longer list of things being taken aboard.

The upgraded ban covers foods, liquids and cosmetics that are now limited to containers that have a capacity of no more than 100 millilitres (a tenth of a litre). These items will be restricted and you won’t be able to take them into any of the passenger areas or on an aircraft.

Sanook says the CAAT list of restricted items include toothpaste, shampoo, sauce, jam and even perfume. The ban applies to all 28 airports under the CAAT authority and came into effect on the weekend. Popular foods such as curry and ‘nam prik’ (a condiment) that cannot be carried into an airport or on flights in quantities more than 100 millilitres.

Here are some of the inclusions on the banned list: Water; drinks; soup; syrup; jam; stew; sauce; ‘nam prik’; foods in sauce; creams; lotions; cosmetics; oil; perfume; toothpaste; shampoo; shower gel; spray; foam; mascara; lipstick and lip balm.

The upgrade in bans appears to be a stricter interpretation of earlier rules rather than a roll-out of an extended list on banned items.

The CAAT is being urged in the Sanook article to make the list clear, in many languages, include the list on their Facebook pages and website, as well as clear signage at security checkpoints

SOURCE: Sanook





