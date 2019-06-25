Connect with us

Thailand

Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board | The Thaiger

Thailand’s CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) is urging airports to more strictly enforce security regulations that would prohibit a longer list of things being taken aboard.

The upgraded ban covers foods, liquids and cosmetics that are now limited to containers that have a capacity of no more than 100 millilitres (a tenth of a litre). These items will be restricted and you won’t be able to take them into any of the passenger areas or on an aircraft.

Sanook says the CAAT list of restricted items include toothpaste, shampoo, sauce, jam and even perfume. The ban applies to all 28 airports under the CAAT authority and came into effect on the weekend. Popular foods such as curry and ‘nam prik’ (a condiment) that cannot be carried into an airport or on flights in quantities more than 100 millilitres.

Here are some of the inclusions on the banned list: Water; drinks; soup; syrup; jam; stew; sauce; ‘nam prik’; foods in sauce; creams; lotions; cosmetics; oil; perfume; toothpaste; shampoo; shower gel; spray; foam; mascara; lipstick and lip balm.

The upgrade in bans appears to be a stricter interpretation of earlier rules rather than a roll-out of an extended list on banned items.

The CAAT is being urged in the Sanook article to make the list clear, in many languages, include the list on their Facebook pages and website, as well as clear signage at security checkpoints

SOURCE: Sanook



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police

The Thaiger

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Surachate won’t be returning to Royal Thai Police | The Thaiger

Thailand’s deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has dissed rumours that former Immigration chief Surachate Hakparn is poised for a return to the Royal Thai Police.

Read The Thaiger’s weekend story HERE.

Over the weekend Thai media reported that the former high-profile policeman and eventual Immigration Chief, was set for a sensational return and was about to be appointed to a senior position with the police force.

But the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters yesterday that “Big Joke” will “not be returning to the police and that his career in the police force is over”.

And that, apparently, is THAT!

In April, Surachate was abruptly side-lined from his post as immigration chief and transferred to an inactive post at the RTP HQ in Bangkok and later a civilian role as a ‘special adviser’ within the PMs Office.

At this stage there has still been no further details from either the RTP or Surachate about what led to his demotion and removal from his high-profile post. Surachate was smithed on the weekend in Thailand’s south with a contingent of police giving rise to the rumour that he may be set for a return to Thai crime-fighting.

Continue Reading

Opinion

Poll – Will the Thai Baht rise or fall (compared to other currencies)?

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Poll – Will the Thai Baht rise or fall (compared to other currencies)? | The Thaiger

Yesterday The Thaiger polled our Facebook readers asking them…

“Will the Thai baht continue to rise in value against many of the western currencies? Or has it peaked?”

Your responses were very mixed but the result was a slight leaning towards the baht dropping, but only by 52% to 48%, from 585 votes. Thanks for participating!

Here are few of the responses (edited) ….

• A currency will always peak at some occasions due to the economic safety of that country. But unfortunately a strong Baht will make exports to other countries more expensive which could lead to countries going to other countries where their money goes further. The Thai economy is also dependent on tourism which a strong Baht will lead to more expensive holidays for foreign tourists. This could also lead to a shrinking of the economy. – Graeme B

For a country that relies so heavily on tourism and exports, an over inflated, domestically propped up currency is a very risky fiscal strategy. There was a 5.8% drop in Thai exports in May, this is a HUGE number, and alarm bells should be well and truly ringing. A lot of people linked the fall of the GBP to Brexit…. Although not great for FX, the effect on British exports has been seismic. – Simon H

Scottie blamed the rise of the Thai baht on the ‘R’ word…

At the moment the west doesn’t want to use the R word. But that’s what it is, it’s a recession. It will get worse before it improves. – Scottie C

Matt links a lot of the local currency movement to China’s economy…

Depends if China keeps draining the world of money in trade. If they do, THB goes up. If world finally pushes back, there is a correction in Thailand. Sadly, Thailand is now one of the largest proxies for constant Chinese credit creation. Suvarnabhumi 2.0 is basically being built for China to come deliver money. – Matt S

Thailand is more expensive than the UK, many people how holidaying in Cambodia 🇰🇭 and Vietnam 🇻🇳 much more for your money. – David H

Anthony was perhaps closer to the truth…

I wish I knew. – Anthony L

And Malcolm gave an answer without giving an answer…

Watch this space, I am sure something will happen in the next six months, the question is what? – Malcolm N

The Thaiger will be conducting daily polls on our Facebook page. ‘Like’ us and join the conversation.

Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Truck spraying stepped up to prevent swine fever from entering Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Truck spraying stepped up to prevent swine fever from entering Thailand | The Thaiger
Officials at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint are stepping spraying and checking trucks in an attempt to prevent African Swine Fever from spreading into Thailand from bordering countries.Officials are targeting the trucks as they return from delivering live and slaughtered pigs to neighbouring nations.

Chief of the Nong Khai animal quarantine office, Jongcharoen Maksuwan, says officials ramped up the disinfectant spaying following reports of a African swine fever outbreak in Laos.

Following the reports, the Livestock Development Department had totally banned imports of pigs and pork from Laos.

Jongcharoen says no pigs are normally imported at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint, but live and slaughtered pigs are exported through the location. He says authorities require that trucks returning from delivering the pigs be sprayed at a cleaning facility at the border checkpoint.

Officials have increased the ratio of disinfectant from one litre per 600 litres of water to one litre per 200 litres of water for better efficiency in disease control.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ1 week ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล3 weeks ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6

Trending