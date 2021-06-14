Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Narcotics Control Board/ สำนักงานคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามยาเสพติด

Authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are cracking down on drug trafficking, specifically packages being mailed from Thailand to overseas, after major busts in Australia and South Korea last month involving drugs trafficked from Thailand. Over the weekend, the Narcotics Control Board announced that the airport’s task force found 580 grams of methamphetamine hidden in motorcycle parts in a package destined for New Zealand.

Last week, Justice Ministry announced it would be working with foreign agencies to crack down on the illegal drug trade and investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand. Officers at the Bangkok airport have made several busts since then, including a similar EMS package destined for Australia containing around 750 grams of crystal methamphetamine stuffed in hollow metal motorcycle parts.

In another drug bust at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, officers seized 1,650 grams of heroin hidden in notebooks in 2 separate packages addressed to Australia, according to Narcotics Control Board secretary Wichai Chaimongkhol. The packages were sent from post offices in Samut Prakan and South Samrong. Both had the same return name and address.

Earlier this month, the airport taskforce also seized 520 grams of methamphetamine hidden in women’s shoulder bags in a package destined for Auckland, New Zealand.

The NCB has been working with their counterparts in Australia after a bust last October where 19 cases containing 24.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 61.64 kilograms of heroin had been trafficked from Thailand to Australia.

In Sydney last month, Australian Border Force searched a cargo ship from Thailand and found 300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in electronic water heaters and barbeque grills.


SOURCES: Thai Visa | Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking
ASEAN27 mins ago

Southeast Asia sees highest tally of Covid-19 infections in a single day
Chiang Rai37 mins ago

Chiang Rai: man robs a bank that’s inside a Tesco Lotus

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Best of60 mins ago

Top 10 Private Villas in Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Over 1.5 kilos of heroin found hidden in notebooks at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 Tax Firms in Thailand
Malaysia2 hours ago

Lockdown extended for another 2 weeks in Malaysia
Food2 hours ago

Top 10 Restaurant-Bars in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Crime16 hours ago

Motorbike thieves arrested after a million baht of bikes stolen
Tourism18 hours ago

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
Chiang Rai19 hours ago

Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending