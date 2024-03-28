Bangkok police nab repeat offender with drugs worth thousands

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok’s narcotics suppression police made a significant arrest yesterday, detaining a 35 year old drug dealer in the Bang Sue district. The individual, Thawatchai, had been covertly distributing drugs to local youth and was found with a substantial stash of methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, and Yaba pills at his residence.

This latest operation was led by Police Colonel Suradet Chatthai, the chief of Tao Poon Police Station, and his deputy, Police Lieutenant Colonel Apiwat Aaj-in. It followed a meticulous investigation by the narcotics team, resulting in a court-approved search warrant.

Upon searching Thawatchai’s home at 52/42 Soi Pracha Rat Sai 1 Soi 36, police uncovered a stash of drugs hidden within a first-floor storage cabinet, which included 87.17 grams of methamphetamine, 319 ecstasy pills, 688.47 grams of ketamine, and 76 Yaba pills.

After questioning, Thawatchai confessed that the drugs were indeed his and that he had bought them from a man named Ya, whose full name and surname he claimed not to know, near the Wat Soi Thong temple. Following his admission, he was charged and taken into custody by the Tao Poon Police Station for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

A check into Thawatchai’s criminal history revealed a troubling pattern, he had been arrested on multiple drug-related charges several times over the past decade, from the ages of 25 to 35. Despite serving several years in prison, Thawatchai had seemingly not reformed, returning to his criminal activities each time he was released. This persistent defiance of the law has once again landed him in the hands of the police.

In related news, police arrested a 55 year old Thai man on February 22 for allegedly peddling drugs to teenagers and harbouring illegal firearms in Naklua, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The suspect, identified only as Gomol, fell into the police net following an extensive covert probe. Seizing the moment, authorities swooped in and confiscated two bags containing a staggering 9.19 grammes of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Moreover, hidden amongst Gomol’s possessions was a homemade air-pressure long gun, ammunition, and a mysterious cylinder, raising eyebrows and suspicions alike.