Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by 11 teenagers 

A motorcycle taxi rider was brutally attacked by 11 teenagers in the Thon Buri district of Bangkok. He says he had to pretend to die to save his own life, although that appears to be a bit of an exaggeration given the man is allegedly well-known for being a troublemaker.

The teenagers who assaulted the man surrendered themselves to the police yesterday saying they took revenge because the rider tried to attack their pregnant friend.

The 45 year old motorcycle taxi rider, Chatchai Angkasorn, sought help from a non-profit organisation Sai Mai Survive saying he was attacked by a group of teenagers on October 6 and October 13.

Chatchai said the teenagers attacked him simply because he stared at them, adding he never had problems with anyone in the past.

Chatchai said the teenagers attacked him with knives, wooden sticks, and other tools, adding he pretended to die to make them stop before fleeing the scene.

The attack left Chatchai with a broken left arm, bruises to the body, and five stitches to his head. Since the vicious assault, he says has been afraid to go anywhere for fear of being attacked again.

Chatchai filed a complaint at Samre Police Station after the first attack and then filed a complaint at Bukkalo Police Station after the second assault. Chatchai believes he was assaulted by the same group of people both times.

The police revealed to Channel 7 that Chatchai’s criminal record revealed he has clashed with other people on three occasions in the past.

He smashed a resident’s motorcycle in Soit Taksin 21 in August, fought with a car park officer at Ratchawarin Temple in September, and smashed a Mercedez-Benz parked in the Ratchawarin Temple on September 30 because he was drunk.

Yesterday, eight teenagers between the ages of 20 and 30 surrendered to police at Samre Police Station to give their side of the story.

Parents of some of the teenagers informed the police that the motorcycle taxi rider is a troublemaker and often quarrels with people in the community.

The teenagers admitted that they did attack the rider but said they were provoked into it. They claim the rider tried to slap their eight-month pregnant friend on October 5. The woman does not dare to go out after the incident.

According to Khaosod, police haven’t charged anyone yet as they are still conducting the investigation.