Bangkok breathes easier as PM2.5 levels fall but north faces rise

Photo courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa

The upcoming week brings a breath of fresh air for Bangkok locals as levels of harmful PM2.5 pollutants, ultra-fine particulars, are expected to decrease. However, residents in the north and northeast are being warned of an imminent rise in air pollution due to prevalent wildfires in these regions.

Sunday morning data from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) air quality monitoring centre, AirBKK, reported that PM2.5 concentrations in Bangkok were between 12.8-26.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³). These figures sit comfortably below the safe exposure threshold of 37.5µg/m³ over a 24-hour period, reported Bangkok Post.

The BMA anticipates these figures to continue decreasing, predicting improved airflow over Bangkok up until March 3. Reassuringly, the centre detected no fire hotspots within the capital city.

Contrastingly, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported above-average PM2.5 levels in 17 provinces spread across the north and northeast on Sunday. Lamphun and Sukhothai recorded the highest PM2.5 levels among these provinces, with 89.6 µg/m³ and 76.8 µg/m³ respectively. The dust levels in the remaining 15 provinces were deemed unhealthy for most people.

The elevated PM2.5 levels are primarily attributed to wildfires in several northern provinces, including Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Phitsanulok. Firefighters and park rangers are grappling with the task of extinguishing these fires, many of which are located in hard-to-reach areas, as reported by Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Tosapon Puanudom.

Most of the fires in Chiang Mai are concentrated in Ob Luang National Park in the Hot district, where 38 hotspots were identified on Sunday. The wildfires in Mae Hong Son are predominantly affecting the Mueang district, with 14 hotspots found, marginally outpacing the 13 hotspots identified in the Pai district. Several wildfires have also been reported in Wang Thong district in Phitsanulok, where four hotspots were detected.

Firefighters, aided by volunteers across the three provinces, are working tirelessly to control the wildfires. Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, has ordered every governor to respond to the wildfires and enforce laws on farm burnings stringently in each of their provinces to mitigate the PM2.5 air pollution levels, as revealed by Interior Ministry spokesperson, Traisulee Taisaranakul on Sunday.

