Bangkok Airport speeds up check-in system for travellers | GMT

Snake encounters are reported every 15 minutes in Bangkok. New law around the Kratom plant comes into effect in Thailand. Verdict on Prayut’s tenure in 30 days soonest. New PVS check-in system to speed up Suvarnabhumi Airport. All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

