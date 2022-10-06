Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok airport shames driver for parking in disabled bay

Published

 on 

Photo via Chatree Sintateeyakorn

Thai netizens hailed an officer from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok after he shamed a driver who selfishly parked a car in a disabled parking bay.

Pictures of a white luxury Nissan 350Z in a disabled parking bay at Suvarnabhumi Airport were posted on Facebook by Chatree Sintateeyakorn yesterday. The pictures quickly went viral.

The sign left on the illegally parked car’s front window caught the imagination of Thai social media.

The sign said…

“This parking area is reserved for disabled or elderly people. From the CCTV camera, you are neither disabled nor elderly.”

The netizens praised Suvarnabhumi Airport’s officers for their swift action.

“Great! Other officers should follow this practice, especially in shopping malls and petrol stations.”

“The team should get a reward for this great work!”

“Who knows? The driver might be disabled, in the brain.”

“They are rich and take advantage of others as a habit.”

According to Khaosod, the 5 million baht car belongs to a couple who have travelled aboard.

The general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachon, revealed to the media that there were three cars illegally parked in disabled parking bays. The airport has clamped a wheel and it will cost the driver 1,000 baht to get it unlocked.

Kittpong admitted the fines do not go far enough and will not bother the drivers. So, last week, the airport launched a new measure to shame drivers.

Pompies
2022-10-06 14:23
At Edinburgh Airport in Scotland they used to place a sticker over the windscreen and they used very aggressive glue that made it one hell of a task to remove using special industrial solvents. So it rendered the car virtually…
Loong
2022-10-06 14:52
The car should be removed and stored in a pound where the owner has to pay to release it. The problem with wheel-clamping it is that all the time it is there, real disabled people cannot park there.
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-06 15:00
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: will cost the driver 1,000 baht to get it unlocked. Makes the hisos laugh.
gazmo16
2022-10-06 15:09
yet another " Do you know who I am, I'm so rich I don't care" . crush the car and then fine him as well or put his face on media to shame him and loose "face" maybe even more…

