Bang Lamung police arrest man with 580 meth pills in Chon Buri

Bang Lamung police have apprehended a 26 year old Thai man in possession of over 580 methamphetamine (meth) pills. The arrest took place on Monday, September 9, in the Nong Irun area of Ban Bueng district, Chon Buri province, led by Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, Superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station.

The suspect, Jirawat Aoworn, was found with several incriminating items, including grey plastic bags, a purple iPhone 11, a Honda motorbike, and a substantial quantity of meth pills.

Officers conducted a urine test on Jirawat, and the initial results indicated the presence of narcotic substances. He is now facing charges for possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell and contributing to the spread of the narcotic among the public.

“The suspect was apprehended following a thorough investigation and surveillance. We are committed to curbing the distribution of illegal narcotics in our community.”

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the Bang Lamung police to combat drug trafficking and its detrimental effects on the local population, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Saraburi Highway police intercepted a drug trafficking operation, seizing nearly 2 million meth pills from a pickup truck in Nong Khae district, Saraburi province. Officers patrolling Highway 2044 near Raphiphat Canal noticed a suspicious grey pickup truck on Tuesday, August 20. When signalled to stop, the driver sped away, eventually abandoning the vehicle in Chonprathan Soi 1 and fleeing on foot into the night.

In other news, Patong Police swooped to arrest three suspects on Bangla Road with a stash of 55 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) and nearly 5 grammes of crystal meth (Ice). The drug bust took place at around 3am yesterday, September 10, as officers patrolling the area noticed the suspects acting suspiciously near a group of foreign tourists.

A search of the suspects, followed by raids on their residences, led to a trove of drugs and assets linked to drug offences. One suspect was found guilty of possessing 50 Yaba pills, 4.79 grammes of ya ice, 50 plastic bags, and a digital scale.