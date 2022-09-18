Ask the Thais – What is ‘greng jai’?, Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand

https://youtu.be/mtrB3sXO5ts

What is ‘greng jai’?, The Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand

Ask The Thais is a show where we ask our Thai friends their opinions and thoughts regarding the cultural differences between Thailand and the west. We also discuss their ideas on current affairs in Thailand. In this episode we discuss the topic of ‘greng jai’, how Thais greet, and why are Thais still stuck to the idea of mask-wearing in public.

