Connect with us

Thailand

Ask the Thais – What is ‘greng jai’?, Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/mtrB3sXO5ts

 

What is ‘greng jai’?, The Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand

 

Ask The Thais is a show where we ask our Thai friends their opinions and thoughts regarding the cultural differences between Thailand and the west. We also discuss their ideas on current affairs in Thailand. In this episode we discuss the topic of ‘greng jai’, how Thais greet, and why are Thais still stuck to the idea of mask-wearing in public.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-09-18 16:19
I find this article useful https://www.bangkokpost.com/life/social-and-lifestyle/1446319/the-art-of-being-greng-jai  
cowslip
2022-09-18 16:41
33 minutes ago, TheDirtyDurian said: "Kreng jai is being aware of other people's feelings and showing politeness, respect and consideration towards them. It is also tied in with the Thai concept of not wanting to lose face; displaying kreng jai…
cowslip
2022-09-18 16:48
28 minutes ago, Cabra said: I find this article useful https://www.bangkokpost.com/life/social-and-lifestyle/1446319/the-art-of-being-greng-jai THis again is crucial - "
rc1
2022-09-18 16:59
At this stage mask wearing is getting past being greng jai. The health concerns are fading so what's left? Being considerate would be uncovering faces again, allowing better communication and reducing social isolation. That's more considerate and shows more concern. …
Chatogaster
2022-09-18 18:46
2 hours ago, Rookiescot said: So [...]   The obvious answer is No, because the post didn't imply that and therefore whatever follows "So" doesn't make sense. But ignoring that, it's possibly Yes on both accounts wrt seatbelts. For part…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy32 mins ago

Moon landing: can the space industry revive the Thai economy?
Crime35 mins ago

Former Thai policeman swindles gold shop, jailed for third time
World1 hour ago

Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Sponsored2 days ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
World1 hour ago

Tsunami warning cancelled after Taiwan earthquake
Bangkok3 hours ago

Experts suggest solutions to Bangkok’s limited flood retention space
Thailand4 hours ago

Ask the Thais – What is ‘greng jai’?, Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Burmese worker falls to death in Chon Buri
Tourism6 hours ago

Tour bus incentive by TAT hoped to spur domestic tourism
Tourism6 hours ago

World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
Vietnam7 hours ago

Owner arrested in reminiscent fire in Vietnam karaoke bar
North East7 hours ago

Heroic teen risks life to save boy electrocuted in NE Thailand flood
Video8 hours ago

Local’s insights on flooding in Bangkok
Crime9 hours ago

Female suspect in Kyrgyzstani woman’s death arrested in Bangkok
Cannabis News1 day ago

Anutin on cannabis: Going backwards is not an option
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending