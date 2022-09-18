Connect with us

Crime

Thailand’s “popcorn gunman” is out of jail after shooting 8 years ago

Published

 on 

Photo by Nation Thailand.

A Thai shooter known as the “popcorn gunman,” who killed a person and injured three others in 2014, has been released from jail. The man, Vivat Yodprasit, had shot the four people in Bangkok’s Lak Si district during demonstrations against the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

Vivat became known as the “popcorn gunman” because photos showed him firing from a rifle hidden in a bag of popcorn. He had originally been sentenced to life in prison. After he confessed, he was sentenced in 2016 to 37 years and four months for collaborating to commit murder, and carrying firearms in public.

In 2017, the Appeal Court acquitted him of the charges, but the sentence was then reinstated in 2018. But Vivat has now been released after less than six years in jail.

Vivat had hit four people with his bullets. All were injured, and one died from their injuries seven months later.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
Boddown
2022-09-18 15:32
37 down to 6 must have just been a misunderstanding or luck ?
Fanta
2022-09-18 16:33
46 minutes ago, Boddown said: 37 down to 6 must have just been a misunderstanding or luck ? Luck. Most crimes except drugs are a “common” crime and eligible for up to a 50% reduction of their sentence when “amnesties”…
BillO
2022-09-18 17:11
If you want to know how these short sentences for capital crimes work out just ask America. Not so good. He’ll kill again. 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending