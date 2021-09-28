Connect with us

Thailand

Army ranger suspected of killing his wife and mother-in-law surrenders to authorities in Songkhla

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: chanstru/Flickr

An army ranger carrying a military-grade firearm allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law last Thursday. The ranger turned himself in to authorities in the Southern province Songkhla yesterday and is now facing charges for premeditated murder.

37 year old Sgt Maj Pheeraphat Onchart surrendered to his commander at the 47th Ranger Regiment, yesterday. Pheeraphat was then brought to the Saba Yoi police station to be formally charged, according to the chief of Sabai Yoi police.

The ranger had allegedly shot his 38 year old wife, Chuthamas Sribang, who worked as a kindergarten teacher, and his mother in law, 58 year old Riam Sribang at their house last Thursday. His sister-in-law was shot in the arm.

Pheeraphat then allegedly took off in his car, which was later discovered overturned by the side of the road in the Sabayoi district. He had allegedly used an M16 rife to steal a local’s motorcycle to keep fleeing authorities. Police say the suspect Pheeraphat was motivated by jealousy. Police add that after they finish questioning Pheeraphat he will stand trial in a military court.

Pheeraphat faces charges of premeditated murder, theft, illegal possession of firearms, carrying firearms without a permit and forcing or threatening people. Pheeraphat declined to take part in a police reenactment of the alleged murders.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fluke
2021-09-28 15:21
6 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Army ranger suspected of killing his wife and mother-in-law surrenders to authorities in Songkhla Title suggests army ranger is suspected of killing his wife, but his mother in law surrenders to authorities... 🤔 Add a…
Bob20
2021-09-28 15:24
I know. Misguided attempt at being funny.
poohy
2021-09-28 15:33
6 minutes ago, Bob20 said: I know. Misguided attempt at being funny. Made me smile anyway , also Wife and MIL suggests the man was under pressure, i see a connection here I suspect there's a few ex wives and MILs…
Bob20
2021-09-28 15:39
4 minutes ago, poohy said: Made me smile anyway , also Wife and MIL suggests the man was under pressure, i see a connection here I suspect there's a few ex wives and MILs who are only alive by the grace…
Jason
2021-09-28 17:00
So very sad. He, at least, has presented himself to the authorities to be arrested and tried for his crimes. I also hope that he pleads guilty to the charges, without protest. I have the feeling he will serve out…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending