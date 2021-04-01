April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn | Thaiger

Thailand
April Fool’s jokes posted online could land you in Thai jail, police warn
April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes are not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could land you in Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.
Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division, or TCSD.
On April 1 every year in many countries around the world is April Fool’s Day, with people making jokes and hoaxes, but in Thailand posting fraudulent messages or sharing fake news that may mislead the general public are guilty of the Computer Crimes Act.
The TCSD warns the public to be careful when posting or sharing news on social media That have a jail sentence and a fine.
Recently, police have been cracking down on misleading posts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the political protests in Thailand, especially posts that incite public agitation. The TCSD warns not to share April Fool’s jokes related to Covid-19 because it “incites panic.”
False or misleading posts that pose a threat to national security, stir up public agitation or may cause damage to others are prohibited under the Computer Crime Act which carries a penalty of up to 5 years in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Bangkok
5 pro-democracy activists indicted for alleged violence against Queen’s liberty
Prosecutors indicted 5 pro-democracy activists today for attempting to “harm HM the Queen’s liberty” during a rally in Bangkok last year that happened to be along the same route as a royal motorcade.
The charge for an “act of violence against the HM the Queen’s liberty” carries a minimum sentence of 16 years in prison. For serious attempts to harm the Queen, the charge carries life in prison, or even the death sentence if the Queen’s life is threatened.
The royal motorcade had passed through a pro-democracy rally in October just as activists were making their way to the Government House where they planned to set up camp to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. Activists have said they were unaware that a motorcade was scheduled for that day.
Photos of the motorcade show crowds of protesters along the road, some raising their hands in the 3-finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military-run government and monarchy. A previous report from the New York Times said the “act of violence” for some charged activists was apparently yelling at the royal motorcade.
21 year old Bunkueanun “Francis” Paothong is facing charges for an alleged attempt to harm the Queen’s liberty told the Bangkok Post that he had no intentions to do any harm to the Queen.
“I did not have such intentions, nor was I trying to do so. I’ve reaffirmed these facts over the past few months.”
Police cleared the road as the royal motorcade passed by, pushing crowds of protesters out of the way. Another accused activist, 45 year old Ekachai Hongkangwan, says the protesters did not know about the royal motorcade.
“We are just hoping for bail because we did not do anything wrong. We had no idea the royal convoy was coming.”
All of the other accused activists have also denied the charges.
SOURCE: Reuters
Crime
ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht
A Thai woman in Chon Buri was arrested for allegedly posting a fake advertisement for a Alternative State Quarantine Hotel and selling the bogus package deal for 35,000 baht to a foreigner who was planning to travel to Thailand.
An African woman, who had been preparing for a trip to Thailand with her son, reported the alleged scam to the Thai Immigration Bureau. The woman says she had paid for the hotel room in full to a woman who claimed to be the hotel manager and then was unable to reach the “manager.” Reports say she later realised the hotel was not a certified ASQ facility.
The Thai woman, identified in reports as Amy, also had a warrant out for her arrest in Ayutthaya for alleged fraud. Immigration police arrested Amy in Chon Buri’s Mueang district. Reports do not go into detail about the previous charges, but police say Amy admitted to being a member of a crime network and was paid 1,000 baht per day.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
Thailand’s deputy police chief says drink-driving checkpoints will return from tomorrow, following a 6-month hiatus to weed out corrupt practices. Last October, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk put a stop to all police checkpoints, including those checking for drink driving offences, after several complaints of corruption among officers. Following an overhaul, his deputy, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, says the checks will return in some locations, including Bangkok, from tomorrow.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the police checks will include drink-driving checkpoints where drivers may be subject to breathalyser tests. Damrongsak says the use of CCTV cameras, including body cams on officers, will ensure transparency.
“To ensure transparent operations by officers at these checkpoints, police have started installing CCTV cameras at the points as well as body cameras on officers to record their interaction with road users. Checkpoints in some provinces are now ready to operate again, such as in Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nakhon Ratchasima.”
He adds that the checkpoints will have a sign informing drivers that CCTV is in use. If anyone wishes to file a complaint, the signs will also provide the phone number of the local commanding officer. Damrongsak says the checkpoints are being re-instated in time for the upcoming Songkran holiday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the road.
“We want to start opening these checkpoints as early as April 1, as the Songkran festival is approaching, and a high volume of traffic is expected. Having these DUI checkpoints will greatly help reduce road accidents caused by drunk driving.”
He adds that procedures have been put in place to weed out unauthorised checkpoints, with all official stations now included in a specially designed database.
“Besides installing CCTV cameras, we have established the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database to list all checkpoints in the areas to reduce an overlap. Commanding officers can use this database to easily check if there are any unauthorised checkpoints in their areas.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
