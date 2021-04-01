Thai government plans to draw in rich foreigners to live in Thailand | Thaiger

Economy
Thai government plans to draw in rich foreigners to live in Thailand
Say goodbye to the backpacker lifestyle of travelling through Thailand on a shoestring budget. The Thai government plans to lure rich, high spending foreigners with plans underway to reopen the country to foreign visitors.
The government plans to draw in at least 1 million high spending tourists – rich retirees who want to settle in Thailand and potential investors interested in the Thai-based S-Curve industries.
Officials are now looking into changing up the rules regarding property to make it easier for foreigners to buy homes in Thailand to help draw in more retirees (that would be a game-changer for the Thai property market).
To lure investors to set up offices in Thailand, corporate income tax will be reduced while improvements will be made to the immigration process and applications for visas and work permits for industry experts.
Thai officials are looking to lure high spending foreigners from European countries as well as Japan and South Korea to spend their retirement in Thailand, according to ML Chayotid Kridakon, who is one of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration advisors.
“There are about 200 million of them around the world and we have set a target of drawing one million to Thailand each year… These people earn about 300,000 to 400,000 baht a month. If one million of them are here in Thailand and spend about 100,000 a month each, Thailand will get about 1.2 trillion baht a year from them,” he told the Bangkok Post.
Thailand is in what’s called a “middle income trap” with slow economic development. A “proactive economic plan” is being set up to promote investment and tourism. At a CESA meeting, Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government aims for 4% economic growth for 2021 and 2022. If all goes well, the plan should spike economic growth and free Thailand from the middle income trap within the next 6 to 7 years.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand jobs listings rise in February, labour force recovering from pandemic
After a pandemic-fueled unemployment freefall over the last year, costing 3 million people their jobs, February saw a big jump in employment demand for Thailand. Most job listings on the search platform JobsDV are for positions in the sales and customer service fields, followed by positions in the information technology field.
Employment demand rose nearly 25% from the lowest periods in 2020, which were during the 2 Covid-19 outbreaks, according to JobsDB Thailand. They say that the rise in employment demand is a “great sign of recovery in the Thai labour market.”
Last April listings on job listing platform JobsDB fell from January 2020 figures 35.6% while the second coronavirus outbreak in December led to an even bigger drop of 45.5% from January, down 37.9% from numbers in August 2020.
February shows a strong upward trend though, particularly with people in the IT field. Barring another wave of Covid-19, employment levels are looking likely to recover by 2022 to levels before the pandemic decimated the economy. JobsDB is predicting 5% year-on-year growth for Thailand’s job market.
While sales, business development and customer service saw the biggest increase in new job listings in Thailand last month, IT and engineering has shown significant growth and is a hot market for new Thai employment. Last year marketing and public relations, transport and logistics, and manufacturing had the highest demand growth. But IT just saw a 10% growth in jobs to fill and the Thai labour market needs skilled workers for emerging digital technologies.
JobsDB suggests Thai people need to brush up on their IT skills and Thailand needs to attract skilled foreign workers to jobs as well. A shortage of skilled workers exists as new jobs are created in artificial intelligence, blockchain and crypto tech, data protection, and machine learning.
Starting salaries of 20,000 to 40,000 baht a month should attract job-hunters to the IT field. Contractors or temporary workers face salaries under 16,000 baht a month. Aside from IT, specifically skilled jobs like legal officers and business analysts pay similar wages, as well as jobs in the telecom field.
While Singapore ranks number 1 as the country most sought by foreigners working abroad, Thailand has climbed from 39th in 2018 to 35th last year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for vaccine delivery to be speeded up
The chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says officials hope to reinvigorate the economy within 99 days, through a “Connect the Dots” policy. Sanan Angubolkul adds that the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines must be speeded up if the economy is to recover in that timeframe.
“Thailand is slow in distributing vaccines. This will result in a slow economic recovery.”
The Connect the Dots policy is a way of connecting the state sector with the private sector and individuals, in order to drive economic recovery within 99 days. The scheme also proposes a partnership that would involve a huge retail operator assisting its tenants, particularly small to medium-sized businesses, to get better access to financial assistance. Sanan says he plans to meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the chamber’s proposals.
He says an acceleration of the vaccine rollout will help to increase business confidence and facilitate the planned re-opening of the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, the chamber is pushing for 50% of the population to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Sanan says this rate of vaccination, coupled with various stimulus measures, should lead to GDP growth of between 3% and 3.5% this year.
It’s understood the private sector is ready to help the government with the logistics of the vaccine rollout, including transportation of the jabs, as well as the provision of cold storage facilities and vaccination centres.
In addition, the chamber proposes a campaign it’s calling, “Buy 1, Give 1”, which it hopes will help speed up the vaccine rollout. Under the scheme, for every dose a company purchases for its employees, it will give a free dose to individuals. Sanan says many businesses have said they’re willing to fund vaccines for around 900,000 workers.
Meanwhile, Yol Phokasub from the TCC has announced a campaign called, “Hug Thais”, which will promote inbound tourism and encourage Thais to buy local and travel more within the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
The Thai government says it’s ready to help businesses affected by the blockage of the Ever Given cargo ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The 400-metre container ship was blown off course and got stuck sideways in the canal last Tuesday, leading to chaos in world shipping. The blockage in one of the world’s most significant trading routes has caused a massive tailback of traffic transporting goods, livestock, and equipment.
Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for the Thai government says it’s ready to help any businesses that may be affected.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
Rachada says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been following the story closely, with an eye to helping Thai exporters and importers. However, she adds that he’s hopeful the vessel will come unstuck soon, given the vast effort that’s going into salvaging it.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the Energy Policy and Planning Office says the blockage will have minimal impact on Thailand’s energy supply as very little natural gas is imported into the Kingdom via the Suez Canal route. Rachada says Thailand has imported oil from a variety of suppliers. She says there is no risk of shortages as Thailand’s oil companies have enough stockpiles.
Meanwhile, as the delay in global shipping continues, vessels may have to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant time and costs to their journey. Thailand’s deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit says ships will need to get an extension to delivery deadlines if re-routing becomes the only option should the Ever Given remain wedged in place for much longer.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Shane
Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:46 pm
Is it just a coincidence that this is announced on April 1st?