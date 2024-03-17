Air force serviceman opens fire in Samut Prakan, injures one

Picture courtesy of PPTVHD36

A 26 year old man was injured when an air force soldier opened fire in a residential area in Samut Prakan province yesterday, following disputes over noise from a group of teenagers. The shooter, identified as an Air Force serviceman, later surrendered to the police. The incident, which took place in the Bang Phli housing estate, has shaken the local community and raised concerns about firearms’ control among military personnel.

Yesterday, in the usually peaceful Bang Phli district, a serviceman’s frustrations boiled over, leading to an alarming episode of gun violence. The 26 year old victim, reportedly enjoying a social gathering with friends, was unexpectedly shot and subsequently rushed to the hospital. His condition has stabilised, but the event has left the neighbourhood on edge.

The serviceman, whose identity has been withheld, is stationed with the Air Force and is said to have confronted the group of teenagers before the shooting. Despite previous warnings to lower their noise level, the youths reportedly continued their raucous behaviour, triggering the serviceman’s drastic response. Following the incident, he surrendered himself to the police at the Bang Sao Thong police station, where he is now being held for questioning and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The rapid intervention of the police led to the containment of the situation, and their investigative efforts are ongoing. The perpetrator’s motivations, tied to his annoyance with the noise, are currently under scrutiny as part of the police investigation.

