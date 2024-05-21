Aftermath of Netiporn’s death: Activists demand judicial reform

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a dramatic showdown, Thalu Wang activists gathered outside Government House in Bangkok demanding judicial reforms following the tragic death of Netiporn Sanesangkhom. The activist’s untimely demise, attributed to medical negligence while in pretrial detention, has ignited a fervent call for change.

Fewer than 20 activists converged at the Chamai Maru Chet bridge entrance, shortly after ministers concluded their weekly Cabinet meeting. The sombre protest was a direct response to allegations by Netiporn’s lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharat, who claimed on Saturday that the Department of Corrections Hospital’s mishandling of her care led to her death.

According to Nutcharat, an endotracheal tube was improperly placed in her oesophagus instead of her windpipe, resulting in fatal consequences due to delayed medical intervention.

Netiporn’s death on May 14 came after 110 harrowing days in prison. In a poignant display of solidarity, activists Gab and Beauty held posters emblazoned with the plea, Reform the Judicial System alongside a photo of Netiporn.

Her passing followed a hunger strike initiated in January to protest her prosecution under Article 112 of the Penal Code, which criminalises lese majeste. Her bail was repeatedly denied following her involvement in a controversial poll regarding the royal motorcade.

Thalu Wang’s protestors demanded the Pheu Thai-led administration honour Netiporn’s final wishes: ending Thailand’s bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, releasing political prisoners, and overhauling the justice system.

“Article 112 has always been a problem. How many people have been killed by 112?

“Abolish 112!”

Despite the deployment of 30 police officers equipped with shields, the demonstration remained peaceful. After 15 minutes, the activists dispersed without incident, and no government officials appeared to address them, reported The Nation.

The group later proceeded to the Public Sector Development Commission Office to present their demands to Somkid Chueakong, the deputy secretary general to the prime minister.

ORIGINAL STORY: Outcry as activist dies in custody: PM Srettha vows transparency

The untimely demise of political activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom sparked outrage and drew sharp attention to the justice system’s handling of detainees. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, expressing profound sorrow, conveyed his condolences to Netiporn’s family.

Vowing transparency and justice, the Thai PM promptly ordered the Justice Ministry to investigate the circumstances of her passing.

Netiporn’s demise on Tuesday ignited a storm of questions regarding the treatment of detainees by the Department of Corrections (DoC), particularly in comparison to the preferential treatment of paroled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The incident has reignited demands for justice reform and shed light on fellow activists Tantawan Tuatulanon and Natthanon Chaimahabud, who are currently staging a hunger strike for bail rights and the release of political detainees.

Tantawan, who shared the same prison hospital ward as Netiporn, was transferred to Thammasat University Hospital for stress and depression treatment following the traumatic events of the previous day. According to the DoC, Netiporn suffered a heart attack at Central Correctional Hospital on Tuesday morning, despite resuscitation efforts and emergency care.

Netiporn, a prominent figure in the Thalu Wang protest group, became the first activist to die in custody since the onset of youth-led protests in 2020 advocating for monarchy reform. Charged with royal defamation under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, she was one of 272 individuals facing such charges since 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

As the public outcry intensified, former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan denounced Netiporn’s treatment as a stark example of double standards, contrasting her situation with Thaksin’s privileged treatment during his legal proceedings. Jatuporn pointed out the swift action taken to transfer Thaksin to a hospital during his detention, highlighting the stark disparity in treatment.

Meanwhile, concerns over Netiporn’s welfare while detained continue to mount, reported Bangkok Post.

The National Human Rights Commission has called for a thorough investigation to ensure transparency, while Amnesty International has labelled her death a wake-up call for Thai authorities to reassess their policies regarding pro-democracy activists.