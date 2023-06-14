Driver who severely injured Thai actor ordered to pay 4.17 million, still battles case

PHOTO: komchadluek

News has emerged of Thai actor Off Thanakrit, who became bedridden after a severe road accident involving a drunk woman crashed her car into the back of his motorcycle. The court recently sentenced the woman to one year imprisonment and ordered her to pay a total of 4,172,962.62 baht (US$120,577) in damages, while the defendant continues to battle the case in court.

On June 12, the Lamphun Provincial Court handed down a sentence of two years imprisonment, a fine of 40,000 baht (US$1,155), and a two-year suspension of driving privileges for the defendant. The penalty was reduced by half, to a one-year imprisonment and a 20,000 baht (US$578) fine, as the defendant showed remorse and compensated the plaintiff for a portion of the damages. The court also granted a two-year probation period and ordered two years of community service.

Regarding the civil case, the court ordered the defendant to pay Off 4,172,962.62 baht in damages, along with legal fees and attorney costs. The actor’s mother expressed her frustration, stating that many people believe the family received the money, but in reality, they have yet to receive it. She claims that she had previously spent around three million baht on her son’s medical bills and has receipts for all expenses.

On June 20, the family has a scheduled doctor’s appointment for Off’s ongoing treatment – which includes the insertion of a skull plate. The cost will not be covered by the compensation received last year, which was a meagre 46,000 baht. The mother is uncertain whether the 50,000 baht (US$1,445) they have now will suffice for the skull plate expenses.

On the day of the court’s verdict, the defendant arrived late but eventually made an appearance. Despite the situation, there was no apology or conversation between the two parties. The defendant complained to the court about negative media coverage, claiming it had cost them their job. However, Off’s mother observed that the defendant continues to live a normal life, posting on social media, while her son remains bedridden and unable to enjoy life’s pleasures such as travelling or sailing on a yacht. In contrast, they are limited to hospital visits.