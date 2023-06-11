8 year old girl’s body found in bamboo grove after drowning in creek

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

The body of an 8 year old girl was discovered floating near bamboo shoots in the Lum Hua Klong Kong Creek, 100 meters away from where she drowned in Udon Thani’s Kum Pha Wa Pi district. The tragic incident occurred on June 9 when the girl, Patty, and her friends played at the creek after school.

On the evening of June 9, Patty was playing with friends in the creek behind the Sirichai Temple in Lum Hua Klong Kong Village when she tragically drowned. The adults of the village notified the police and volunteers from the Prachathum Pan Pathum Development Foundation, who began searching for her body. Despite the involvement of approximately 30 volunteer officers and two flat-bottom boats, Patty’s body remained undiscovered for more than 24 hours.

Some villagers believed that supernatural forces were at play, suggesting that the creek was cursed since two 5 year old kids drowned in the same spot during a Buddhist festival held in November 2014. The search continued, and finally, at 6.30am on June 11, a local villager found the child’s body floating near the bamboo shoots.

Upon being informed of the discovery, both Kum Pha Wa Police officers and undertakers from Prachathum Pan Pathum Development Foundation arrived at the scene. The body was then taken to Kum Pha Wa Pi Hospital for an autopsy before being delivered to the family for funeral rites. The entire village mourned the loss of the young girl, expressing deep sadness at the tragic event, reported KhaoSod Online.

