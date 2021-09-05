Connect with us

Thailand

8.5 million antigen test kits to be distributed through 2 channels next week

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: dronepicr/Flickr

The free distribution of 8.5 million rapid antigen tests kits for home use for target groups should start on September 15. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Security office to be ready for the distribution

The NHSO, via Vajira Hospital and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, funded the obtainment of the ATKs, valued at about 600 million baht. The deal had previously been signed between the GPO and their supplier, the World Medical Alliance Thailand, to obtain the ATK’s from China’s Beijing Lepu Medical Technology

Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul says that the tests will be allocated to the public by way of 2 channels. The first channel will be distributed by community leaders, coordinators, public health volunteers and village health volunteers to people in their localities. Thus, the public will avoid the inconvenience of having to travel to health offices.

The second channel is through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies which are part of the program. Residents can get the kits using an app that is being designed by the Krung Thai Bank. Traisuree says the PM has reminded the public to avoid travelling out of their home province unless absolutely necessary, to halt the spread of Covid.

After health officials decided to use ATKs back in July, the government paused and un-paused the purchase of the 8.5 million ATKs several times.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

image

Recent comments:
image
NCC1701A
2021-09-05 16:33
FYI the test kit I bought at Boots did not have instructions in English and none on the manufacturers website.
image
Guevara
2021-09-05 17:04
30 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: FYI the test kit I bought at Boots did not have instructions in English and none on the manufacturers website. What language were the instructions in?
image
NCC1701A
2021-09-05 17:05
Just now, Guevara said: What language were the instructions in? Thai
