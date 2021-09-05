Thailand
Former Deputy Attorney General faces mild disciplinary violation for role in Red Bull heir case
Nate Naksuk, the former Deputy Attorney General, has been cited for a mild disciplinary violation for his decision not to indict Red Bull heir, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, over the heir’s alleged accidental killing of a police officer back in 2012. The 5 person probe panel that was established a year prior to review disciplinary action against Nate concerning his role in the case, found Nate guilty of faulty performance of his duty and recommended he lose his pension and promotions for 2 whole years. Also, that he should not be appointed as a senior prosecutor.
It should be not that the panel’s ruling has not been finalised as the ruling still has to be submitted to the Prosecution Commission for consideration and debate. In August 2020, Nate tendered his resignation to the then attorney general, ostensibly to show his integrity in handling the case. Nate is still subject to a disciplinary investigation.
Last month, it was announced that the probe alleged mishandling of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s alleged hit and run would take 16 months and would investigate 5 senior police officers, prosecutors, and investigators. Since the 2012 alleged hit and run, the Red Bull heir has managed to escape justice and flee the country.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
