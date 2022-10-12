Connect with us

Thailand

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests

Published

 on 

Photo via ข่าวเชียงใหม่ hedlomnews

Chiang Mai plans to ask 3,500 officers from every police station in the province to take a drug test to build confidence and trust in the community after the daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu.

The Commander of the Chiang Mai Provincial Police, Thawatchai Pongwiwattanachai, reported to Thairath today that the police are to kick off a project called “Clean Police (โครงการตำรวจสีขาว).” The police, from high-profile to non-commissioned officers, will get drug tests by the end of this week.

Thawatchai explained that this project was launched to build trust and confidence in the community with its officers after former police officer Panya Khamrap murdered 37 people last week.

According to the report, urine drug testing kits will be sent to 38 police stations in the province and 3,500 officers will give samples by the end of this week.

If any officer is tested positive for drugs they will be sent to a drug rehabilitation centre and punished according to the law. Furthermore, those officers will be seriously punished if they are also involved in the illegal drug trade.

Thawatchai added that the police always had meetings to discuss drug problems in the community. He added that officers would do their best to stamp out those problems in the community and send addicts to a rehab centre.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
AdvocatusDiaboli
2022-10-12 18:40
32 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Chiang Mai plans to ask 3,500 officers from every police station in the province to take a drug test to build confidence and trust in the community And 3500 officers said No? Just give us 30…
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-12 18:44
This is a good initiative. However to be more effective these tests should be random and spot on. Not after pre-announcements. 
Cabra
2022-10-12 18:45
Good plan. The implementation is another thing entirely... Let's hope they are serious about making a difference 
23RD
2022-10-12 18:55
All professional Police Forces, Armed Forces and and Politician's from every Country should face regular CDT (Compulsory Drugs Testing) to ensure Public Confidence.  In my native UK the Police and Military are randomly tested but it doesn't happen to Members…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 mins ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime55 mins ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Sponsored8 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand2 hours ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Travel2 hours ago

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
World2 hours ago

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Thailand3 hours ago

Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Thailand3 hours ago

Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Phuket3 hours ago

Drug test results announced for Phuket’s defense volunteers
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai army chief vows no coup after polls
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending