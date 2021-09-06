Connect with us

Thailand

3 northeastern dams set to reach full capacity by November

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Natt Muangsiri/Flickr

3 major dams in the northeastern Thai province Nakhon Ratchasima will likely be completely full by November, as heavy rain is forecasted from late this month into October, says National Water Resources secretary general Somkiat Prajamwong, today. Somkiat adds that NWR is closely monitoring the situation.

Today, the Lam Takong Dam holds 214 million cubic metres of water or about 68% of its capacity. The second dam, the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam has 101 million cubic metres or 65% of its capacity. The third dam, the Moon Bon Dam has 165 million cubic metres of water or 60% of its capacity.

Bangkok Post adds that there are already plans to avoid flooding downstream as the dams will have water diverted into retention areas and other channels for the water.

Last week in Pattaya, flooding stranded cars throughout Pattaya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending