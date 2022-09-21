212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand

The Thai Cabinet approved a budget of 212 million baht to support the foreign film industry in Thailand.

The Cabinet revealed that six movie crews, four from the United States, one from France, and one from Singapore, will benefit from the 2023 budget.

Prime Minister Office spokesperson Trisuree Trisanakun announced to the Thai press yesterday that the Cabinet approved the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ budget of 212.102 million baht to boost the foreign film industry.

Trisuree revealed that Thailand has been promoting incentives for the international film community since 2017. Each team would get a cash rebate of 20% to 30% of their shooting budget spent in Thailand. For example, a movie team would get 20% back of their costs if they spent 50 to 100 million baht, 25% if they spent 100 to 500 million baht, and 30% if they spent 500 million baht and over.

Trisuree revealed that the Cabinet’s foreign film budget for 2022 was 167 million baht but it fell way short of the 217 million baht needed to rebate six movies that already finished shooting. So, the government decided to allocate 212 million baht from the central budget kitty.

Since 2017, 43 movies have been shot in Thailand and generated over 9.7 billion baht for the economy. The Cabinet had rebated 22 movies that had spent budgets of over 50 million baht in Thailand, totalling about 542 million baht.

Trisuree insisted that the incentive measures were worth paying and benefited the country. The budget is invested in locals and the businesses surrounding each film location.

