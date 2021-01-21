210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana” | The Thaiger

Thailand
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
A budget of 210 billion baht of stimulus handouts to help financially-affected people from the Covid-19 outbreak, has been confirmed and ready to be distributed to 31 million people. Each applicant in the project will get 7,000 over 2 months, but not in cash. They will only get money transferred via the “Pao Tang” app once subscribing to the website “เราชนะ.com”, an app ‘e-wallet’.
Registration is scheduled for January 29 to February 12. Applicants will be screened for their annual income and how much they have in their bank accounts. Those with an annual income exceeding 300,000 baht and with savings of more than 500,000 baht as of December 31 last year will not qualify, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. People under the social security scheme, government officials, and state enterprise employees are not eligible for this campaign. Neither are foreigners.
The subsidy covers people’s food, drink, and essential items. They can also pay for public transport service providers who register in the project including motorcycle taxis, taxis, and passenger vans. The amount of money can be topped up each week if not spent, and there is no limit of how much to spend per day.
However, comments and responses are raised among the netizens who say “they prefer cash”. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says, “Financial relief is not being given in a form of cash. The money will be disbursed in phases to stimulate steady spending on essential goods. We want to inject cash into small businesses like the co-payment scheme.”
Also, questions have been raised for some people who can’t afford smartphones to get access to the app. Replying to this concern, he said… “The government will see what it can do to help them buy cheap phones”.
According to the Finance Minister, the government has approved several campaigns to help relieve people’s cost of living, including the “Let’s Go Halves” co-payment scheme that starts today as well as discounts on household electricity and water.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Shoppers disgruntled as registration for co-payment scheme fills up in 10 minutes
Social media users are up in arms after registration for the government’s Kon La Khreung (“Let’s Go Halves”) co-payment scheme filled up within 10 minutes. The scheme, first introduced as an economic stimulus measure in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, gives shoppers 50% off the purchase of everyday items, up to 150 baht a day and capped at 3,500 baht for the duration of the scheme.
The third phase of registration had a quota of 1.34 million users, but interested parties had to be quick. Having lost their chance to register, many disgruntled people took to social media to complain, with the hashtag #คนละครึ่งเฟส3 (#Let’s Go Halves3) trending on Twitter.
Several netizens say they filled out the online registration form at exactly 6.01am but were then forced to wait for the one-time password to be delivered to their phones before they could complete the process. In many instances, by the time they received the OTP code, registration was full. Some say they had to wait over 5 minutes to receive the password, which caused them to miss the small window for registration.
According to a Nation Thailand report, one person has described the scheme as nothing more than a government PR stunt, pointing out that, despite being funded by taxpayers’ money, only some people can avail of it.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Bangkok’s BTS skytrain maximum fare rate is being raised to 158 baht despite receiving backlash over the hike. The Transport Ministry is behind the calls for City Hall to stop the increase as it says it is too expensive for the average commuter who takes the BTS 2 times a day. Saksayam Chidchob, the Transport Minister, says other routes should be explored before increasing the costs for commuters.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration should halt its policy on new BTS maximum fare and wait for other authorities to find proper solutions.”
The BMA and Transport Ministry were jointly appointed to set the fare’s ceiling in 2018, but it appears the BMA is now taking control of the new price hike. The BMA and Interior Ministry were previously responsible for granting concessions for the skytrain’s operation but the Transport Ministry is also part of the reviewing committee for extending the concessions and overall investments in the country’s mass transit system.
But deals are being made by the BMA that appear to ignore the Transport Ministry’s equal role in making decisions and the ministry says such actions are breaching co-investment laws. It isn’t the first time the BMA has made decisions without the Transport Ministry’s joint approval.
Before the new hike in fares, it previously extended concessions to the current Bangkok Mass Transit System in order to keep the fare ceiling at 65 baht. Now, making a new deal that would see passengers paying more than double in total fares across the skytrain system is being seen as pushing the envelope.
What is not clear is why the fares are being hiked when the country is suffering economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the new maximum is set to rollout on February 16, Bangkok’s governor has offered to bring the new maximum down to 104 for a short period of time in consideration of the recent Covid outbreak.
But even increasing the fare to 104 baht is being widely opposed. The secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution says even the discounted rate is too expensive for daily commuters. And, the date for the discount ending has not been announced.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Government considering another registration round for co-payment scheme
The Finance Ministery is considering adding another registration round to the Khon La Khrueng (“Let’s Go Halves”) co-payment scheme, as 1.34 million rights have not yet been taken up. The government introduced the scheme last October, in an effort to stimulate the Covid-battered economy. Under the scheme, Thai citizens get a 50% subsidy on the purchase of food, drink and general products, up to 150 baht per person per day, to a maximum of 3,000 baht for the duration of the scheme. Those who sign up need to make purchases within 14 days of their registration.
The first phase got under way on October 23 and finished on December 31, with the government setting aside 30 billion baht to cover 10 million people. The second phase began on January 1 and runs until March 31, covering an additional 5 million people. The cap has also been raised from 3,000 to 3,500 baht.
Kulaya Tantitemit from the Fiscal Policy Office says that of the combined 15 million rights, 13.66 have been taken up. The Bangkok Post reports that those who have not received subsidy rights can register for the 1.34 million that remain by the end of this month.
The Finance Ministry is also considering a third phase of the scheme, based on the success of the first 2 phases, according to Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Sumut Sakhon’s Central Prawn Market to reopen at the end of January
Air pollution in Bangkok expected to get worse due to “cold spell”
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
US President Biden reverses Trump’s policies on first day of presidency
PM vows action against ‘not factual’ information on vaccine plan
Koh Larn asks Chon Buri officials to open the island again to tourists
Gambling crackdown continues, 400 slot machines seized in warehouse raid
Samut Sakhon governor remains on ventilator with serious lung infection after Covid-19
CCSA Update: 59 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
Shoppers disgruntled as registration for co-payment scheme fills up in 10 minutes
Amnesty International condemns “shocking” 87-year sentence for lèse majesté offences
Police search for man who allegedly stole 1.9 million baht worth of gold at gunpoint
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
Police shoot and kill man suspected of dealing “K-powdered milk”
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
- Crime4 days ago
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Disease control measures ease up in Samut Sakhon
- Air Pollution4 days ago
59 areas see excessive PM 2.5 dust in Bangkok today
Peter
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:47 am
Peanuts.
UK furlough gives 80% of earnings. One of the most generous schemes in the world.
4 million vaccinated and counting. 200,000 plus per day.
Thailand = zilch. Zero. Nothing.
Kim
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:12 pm
And what’s your point?
Issan John
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:36 pm
Yes, “peanuts”. The UK has a natinal debt amounting to 85% of GDP and climbing, rapidly, while Thailand has a far more manageable debt of 50%.
… and FWIW the UK has not vaccinated “4 million”, but only 450,000 since it’s a two does vaccine. While 4 million have had the first dose, the whole plan to postpone the second vaccination against medical advice and the advice of the manufacturers is now being called into doubt.
The plan was based on a government estimate that the first dose would be “89% effective” ten days after the first dose, and a guess that that level of protection would last for at least 3 months.
Pfizer, the manufacturers who should be expected to know, put the efficacy at only 52%, not 89, with the second dose needed after three weeks, not three months.
All the data from Israel, though, where a quarter of the population has been vaccinated and there has been a detailed study of 200,000 vaccinated which they compared to a control group also of 200,000 shows very clearly that even Pfizer’s figure of 52% was wrong, and the UK’s estimate of 89% was very badly wrong and the guess was even worse.
Instead of the estimated “89% effective” after 14 days, the Israel study of 200,000 shows conclusively that it’s not 89%, not 52%, but only 33%.
The UK, sadly, has the worst death rate in the world, having recently overtaken even the USA.
Holding up the UK as an example of how to deal with Covid-19 is absurd beyond belief as by any measure (death rate, hospitalization, social, economic, etc) the UK has been consistently among the worst in the world – not only because of the incompetence of the government but because of the behaviour of far too many of the populace – far from all and far from a majority, but sadly far too many and far, far too many of those who should be setting an example.
That isn’t knocking the UK, it’s simply being honest.