210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for "Rao Chana"

Avatar

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath Online
A budget of 210 billion baht of stimulus handouts to help financially-affected people from the Covid-19 outbreak, has been confirmed and ready to be distributed to 31 million people. Each applicant in the project will get 7,000 over 2 months, but not in cash. They will only get money transferred via the “Pao Tang” app once subscribing to the website “เราชนะ.com”, an app ‘e-wallet’.

Registration is scheduled for January 29 to February 12. Applicants will be screened for their annual income and how much they have in their bank accounts. Those with an annual income exceeding 300,000 baht and with savings of more than 500,000 baht as of December 31 last year will not qualify, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. People under the social security scheme, government officials, and state enterprise employees are not eligible for this campaign. Neither are foreigners.

The subsidy covers people’s food, drink, and essential items. They can also pay for public transport service providers who register in the project including motorcycle taxis, taxis, and passenger vans. The amount of money can be topped up each week if not spent, and there is no limit of how much to spend per day.

However, comments and responses are raised among the netizens who say “they prefer cash”. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says, “Financial relief is not being given in a form of cash. The money will be disbursed in phases to stimulate steady spending on essential goods. We want to inject cash into small businesses like the co-payment scheme.”

Also, questions have been raised for some people who can’t afford smartphones to get access to the app. Replying to this concern, he said… “The government will see what it can do to help them buy cheap phones”.

According to the Finance Minister, the government has approved several campaigns to help relieve people’s cost of living, including the “Let’s Go Halves” co-payment scheme that starts today as well as discounts on household electricity and water.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

  1. Avatar

    Peter

    Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Peanuts.
    UK furlough gives 80% of earnings. One of the most generous schemes in the world.
    4 million vaccinated and counting. 200,000 plus per day.
    Thailand = zilch. Zero. Nothing.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Kim

      Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:12 pm

      And what’s your point?

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Issan John

    Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Yes, “peanuts”. The UK has a natinal debt amounting to 85% of GDP and climbing, rapidly, while Thailand has a far more manageable debt of 50%.

    … and FWIW the UK has not vaccinated “4 million”, but only 450,000 since it’s a two does vaccine. While 4 million have had the first dose, the whole plan to postpone the second vaccination against medical advice and the advice of the manufacturers is now being called into doubt.

    The plan was based on a government estimate that the first dose would be “89% effective” ten days after the first dose, and a guess that that level of protection would last for at least 3 months.

    Pfizer, the manufacturers who should be expected to know, put the efficacy at only 52%, not 89, with the second dose needed after three weeks, not three months.

    All the data from Israel, though, where a quarter of the population has been vaccinated and there has been a detailed study of 200,000 vaccinated which they compared to a control group also of 200,000 shows very clearly that even Pfizer’s figure of 52% was wrong, and the UK’s estimate of 89% was very badly wrong and the guess was even worse.

    Instead of the estimated “89% effective” after 14 days, the Israel study of 200,000 shows conclusively that it’s not 89%, not 52%, but only 33%.

    The UK, sadly, has the worst death rate in the world, having recently overtaken even the USA.

    Holding up the UK as an example of how to deal with Covid-19 is absurd beyond belief as by any measure (death rate, hospitalization, social, economic, etc) the UK has been consistently among the worst in the world – not only because of the incompetence of the government but because of the behaviour of far too many of the populace – far from all and far from a majority, but sadly far too many and far, far too many of those who should be setting an example.

    That isn’t knocking the UK, it’s simply being honest.

    Reply

