200 crocodiles on sale in Trang, southern Thailand

A crocodile farmer in Trang has slashed his prices after accumulating 450 crocodiles which he has found hard to shift since the coronavirus pandemic began. Around 200 of the crocodiles are currently for sale for the cheap price of 3,500 baht to 6,000 baht each, depending on the size. Before the pandemic began, Sommart Srisuk sold the crocodiles for 8,000 baht to 10,000 baht each.

55 year old Sommart began raising crocodiles 15 years ago at his 1 rai (1,600 square metre) rubber plantation in Trang province, southern Thailand. Back in 2007, Sommart raised 88 crocodiles. Customer demand grew so Sommart expanded his business and built more pools to facilitate more of the reptiles.

Sommart’s main customer was a single business in Chon Buri who would bulk buy crocodiles and sell them to customers in different countries. Since the pandemic started, the business hasn’t been able to buy from Sommart’s farm as they are unable to export crocodiles. Sommart has been left to bear all the costs of food, water and care for 450 freshwater crocodiles, making Sommart’s farm the largest of Trang’s 22 crocodile farms. Sommart has slashed his prices in the hope of shifting some of the burdens.

While crocodiles might not be a widespread dish on the menu in Thailand, most of Sommart’s customers buy crocodiles to eat. However, Sommart hopes that big companies will be interested in bulk buying the animals.

Sommart would usually sell the crocodiles for 8,000 baht to 10,000 baht once their chest measured 55 centimetres at around 3 years old. Many of Sommart’s crocodiles are much older and bigger now, yet Sommart is selling them for just 3,500 baht to 6,000 baht as he needs them off his plate.

Some people consider crocodile meat a superfood considering a 100 grams serving of stewed crocodile meat contains 46 grams of protein, which is high compared to the 25 grams of protein found in 100g of chicken.

However, some academic studies suggest steering clear of crocodile meat or reptile meat of any kind due to the risk of contracting diseases. Others argue that the risk of disease can be eliminated through proper cooking of the meat, similar to chicken.

With a plate of grilled crocodile meat selling for 300 baht at stalls in Bangkok, it certainly isn’t the cheapest dinner option at the market.

SOURCE: KhaoSod