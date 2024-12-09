Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

The Airports Department has terminated its contract with Port and Marine Corporation (PAM) and confiscated a 53 million baht security deposit after the company failed to complete the construction of a new passenger terminal at Trang Airport in southern Thailand.

Director General Danai Ruangsorn announced that Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri instructed the department to end the agreement and expedite the search for a replacement contractor.

The termination, approved on November 8, was followed by a notice to PAM, and the department directed the bank holding the guarantee to transfer the 53 million baht security fund. The department is under pressure to complete the terminal by March 2025 to accommodate growing arrivals in Trang.

The project, left incomplete by PAM, had significant issues, including rain leaks that damaged the ceilings. Images of the damaged infrastructure circulated on social media, drawing public attention. Additionally, the lack of on-site security allowed thieves to steal power cables from the construction area.

A committee was formed on November 21 to evaluate the damages, estimate the costs of the remaining work, and prepare for hiring a new contractor. The committee has 45 days to present its findings, after which the department will move forward with securing a replacement contractor to ensure the terminal’s timely completion.

In response to security concerns, Trang Airport has hired five guards to provide 24-hour surveillance. Danai noted that the thefts occurred under PAM’s supervision, as the contractor failed to maintain security personnel after abandoning the project. Trang police have since arrested the thieves, addressing the immediate security threat.

Despite the ongoing issues and disputes, Danai remained confident and reaffirmed the department’s dedication to finishing the terminal by the March 2025 deadline.

The project is a vital step in enhancing Trang Airport’s infrastructure to support tourism growth and improve passenger facilities in the southern province of Phuket, reported The Nation.